Kristin Cavallari in braless dress blows weekend kisses

Kristin Cavallari smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ F. Sadou/AdMedia

Kristin Cavallari is stunning as ever as she shows off her figure and sense of style in a braless dress while blowing fans kisses.

The Laguna Beach alum, 35, posted to her Instagram Stories at the end of the weekend while enjoying time with her girlfriends, also showing her girly side as she rocked a cute shade of pink.

Kristin, who had made 2022 headlines for revealing muscle gain as she lives her healthiest life, looked fit and trim as she showcased her sensational figure, although the video was more about the fun she and her pals were having.

Footage showed the blonde with two friends, one of whom was seemingly enjoying a cocktail.

Shot indoors, the trio showcased their looks, with Kristin opting for a figure-hugging and patterned pink dress with a string collar detail.

The MTV star drew attention to her toned arms and shoulders, also peeping hints of her tiny waist. She wore her signature blonde locks down, plus a discreet face of warming makeup. The kisses were likely the cherry on the cake for fans.

Kristin Cavallari gets busy with new podcast

The reality star’s summer was centered around her Back to the Beach podcast, which she launched with her former Laguna Beach costar Stephen Colletti.

Kristin broke the news in May, telling fans, “So excited to finally be able to announce the podcast Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen!!!! We’re gonna go back and watch seasons 1 and 2 of Laguna Beach then break it all down for you guys! We’re knee deep in recording and have had SO MUCH FUN. Season 1 will air in July! Details to come…”

Kristin Cavallari continues with her business empire

Kristin hasn’t let her businesswoman edge slide, though. She continues to run her Uncommon James jewelry line, plus her Little James clothing brand.

In 2021, she ventured into beauty with the launch of Uncommon Beauty. In May, the brand celebrated its first birthday, sharing a photo of Kristin blowing out birthday cake candles.

“KC making all her wishes come true. 😍 It’s LAST call to get the entire Uncommon Beauty Line + our new leather Travel Bag on SALE!” She wrote

Kristin joins fellow reality faces including Savannah Chrisley and Angela Simmons in running a beauty line. The star remains best known for her TV appearances on Laguna Beach and Very Cavallari.