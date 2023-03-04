Kristin Cavallari looked incredible as she shared a selfie while showing off her newly lightened locks.

The former reality TV star has always sported blonde hair, and it’s become her signature color.

Kristin recently paid a visit to Nashville-based hairstylist and colorist Marwa Bashir for a touch-up and took to social media to share the finished product.

The Uncommon James CEO snapped a pic and shared it on her Instagram Story, highlighting her blonde waves, dewy skin, natural beauty, and incredible figure.

Kristin stood in her bathroom for the selfie, snapping a photo of herself from the waist up. Clad in a black tank and matching black jeans, Kristin was absolutely glowing.

The mom of three added a black belt with a round silver buckle to her monochromatic ensemble. Dripping in gold, Kristin accessorized with a variety of gold chains and a chunky gold Dome Vermeil Ring from her Uncommon James collection.

Kristin Cavallari stuns in an all-black ensemble to show off her ‘fresh color’

The mom of three wore her hair down, and her makeup was subtle, with a bit of black eyeliner and a dab of pink on her lips.

Kristin’s wine-colored manicure was visible as she held her phone in one hand to snap the bathroom mirror selfie, placing her other hand on the countertop.

Her blonde waves skimmed her shoulder tops as she smiled slightly with her mouth closed.

Kristin showed off her newly-lightened locks. Pic credit: @kristincavallari/Instagram

“Fresh color,” read the caption at the top of the image. Kristin also tagged Bashir’s Instagram handle in the bottom right of the photo.

Kristin’s former reality TV show, Very Cavallari, helped propel Uncommon James

The New York Times best-selling author has ventured into several business endeavors since her time on reality TV.

Kristin launched her brand in 2017, and since then, it’s taken off, bringing in more than $20 million and revenue, with locations in Nashville, Chicago, and Dallas.

Kristin, 36, has found much success with Uncommon James and Uncommon Beauty and regularly reps her brands online because who better to model her jewelry collection than the founder herself?

The Very Cavallari alum told The Tennessean she created her business so she could be her own boss.

“I didn’t really think about my five or 10-year plan with Uncommon James,” she told the publication. “I wanted something to do where I could, first and foremost, still be a mom, and it was something I also loved and was passionate about. I wasn’t like, ‘I’m going to take over the world.’ It was fun for me.”

Kristin’s former reality TV show with her ex-husband Jay Cutler, Very Cavallari, played a huge role in furthering the success of Uncommon James.

She told the newspaper, “The first episode [of Very Cavallari] aired, and just instantly, it changed. We sold out of everything, and jewelry has like a six to eight-week turnaround time. We had eight episodes the first season, and we were sold out of pretty much everything the entire season.”

Most of Kristin’s pieces are priced at or below $100. She wanted to deliver jewelry that was affordable for everybody as well as “simple, feminine with edge, and classic yet trendy.”

Uncommon James can be purchased from their website, UncommonJames.com., or at one of their three brick-and-mortar locations.