Kristin Cavallari in bikini with strict instructions

Kristin Cavallari is smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Kristin Cavallari is showing off her fabulous bikini body, tan lines and all, and with a strict message for her Instagram followers. The Very Cavallari star made it a very va-va-voom affair in her Easter share, posting snaps from her luxurious Bahamas vacation.

Kristin is a known fan of the sun, having even posted to bring tan lines back in a 2021 share, one seeing her slammed as users accused her of promoting something that can cause skin cancer. This time, though, there were few, if any, complaints.

Kristin Cavallari tells fans where to look in bikini

Kristin’s update showed her in selfie mode and somewhere beachy. The Laguna Beach alum wowed with her gym-honed body on show, serving up relaxed vibes and a soft smile from under a hat.

The mom of three opted for a patterned and floral bikini in black, purple, and orange, with the plunging and cupped finish, perfectly showing off her curves and tiny waist.

Cavallari also rocked a trend championed by makeup mogul Kylie Jenner. She accessorized her swimwear via a fine body chain hanging from her neck to her belly, which was mentioned in her caption.

Toting shades and going makeup-free, the Uncommon James founder wrote: “Yesterday’s bikini didn’t make for good tan lines but you should be looking at my body chain anyway.”

Fans have left Kristin over 60,000 likes. The post comes amid glam shots from the star’s Bahamas stay, with Easter also seeing her stunning while poolside and in a slinky and yellow satin dress.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pairing her figure-flaunting number with heels, the blonde wrote: “My Sunday best.” Kristin has also been busy expanding her Uncommon empire.

Kristin Cavallari expands Uncommon James

The jewelry designer has hopped aboard the bandwagon of celebrity beauty with the launch of Uncommon Beauty.

“My skincare routine is the number one question I get, so my team and I decided to bring in the products that I was currently using and investigate the ingredients in them and see how effective they really are,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “We quickly started going down a rabbit hole and I realized what I thought were good, clean products were actually not good for my skin at all.”

Explaining the concept behind her brand, the MTV face added: “The whole idea of Uncommon Beauty was to create really clean, effective products.”