Kristin Cavallari in bikini shows off ‘base tan’

Kristin Cavallari smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Kristin Cavallari is building up to her Hot Girl Summer, one tanning stage at a time. The Laguna Beach alum is known for joking about her tan via her Instagram, with her latest share throwing in a little humor.

Posting to her stories this weekend, Cavallari went selfie mode with her sizzling bikini body on show, opting for a mismatched swim look, and keeping her caption super short.

Kristin Cavallari’s tanning game is strong in bikini selfie

The Very Cavallari star posed indoors and backed by a swish, marble-topped dresser. Gazing upwards as she snapped herself with her smartphone, Kristin showed off her super-toned abs and cleavage while modeling a tiny, black, and bandeau bikini top – she paired the strapless top with printed and multicolor bikini bottoms offering pops of pastel orange and purple.

Kristin, 35, made her deep and golden tan the focal point as she wrote:



“BASE TAN.”

The shot also took in the mom of three’s trim legs and slender shoulders, this as she went makeup-free and with her hair in a bun.

Kristin Cavallari takes a bikini selfie. Pic credit: @kristincavallari/Instagram

The tan mentions haven’t always gone smoothly for Kristin. Last year, the jewelry designer was slammed for promoting tan lines on her social media – fans even alleged that she was promoting skin cancer by encouraging fans to bronze their skin in the sun. The post also came at a particularly sensitive time as it was shared during Skin Cancer Awareness Month.

Kristin Cavallari knows good skin

One-off backlash aside, it looks like Kristin is climbing the ranks as a respected beauty face. In 2021, she launched her Uncommon Beauty brand, also opening up to Harper’s Bazaar on the clean beauty line. Outlining her own skincare regimen, she said:

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I just splash my face of water in the morning. But at night, when I really get in there and get everything off, I love this powder-to-foam cleanser because it cleans my face so well without over drying it.” Touching on celeb-adored Botox trends, she added: “Since I was 22 years old, I’ve been asked if I’ve had Botox. I think lines on your face are okay and I like that my face moves and I have expression. I’m 34 and I’m proud of that. Maybe when I’m 64 I might be singing a different tune. But I think we all need to embrace aging a little bit more.”

Also known for avoiding Botox is MCU actress Salma Hayek.