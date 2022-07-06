Kristin Cavallari in bikini enjoys weekend beer

Kristin Cavallari smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kristin Cavallari earned herself a break as the 35-year-old reality star made it a wind-down affair just before the Fourth of July, showing off her weekend beer action and bikini body at once.

Kristin has been making headlines for revealing that she’s happier being a little heavier. This photo proved that she isn’t afraid of alcohol or calories.

Kristin Cavallari shows off wild hair in bikini with a beer

Posting for her four million+ Instagram followers and via her stories, the Very Cavallari star showed off a natural hairdo, pointing toward her “saltwater” hair as she enjoyed a vacation by the beach.

Going selfie mode, Kristin stunned in a low-cut black bikini, showing off her slim frame as she chilled outdoors and under blue skies.

Also wearing dark shades, the Laguna Beach alum held what looked like a Corona beer as she let her locks go natural, writing:

“That wild saltwater hair.”

Kristin Cavallari in bikini with a beer. Pic credit: @kristincavallari/Instagram

Kristin mentioned alcohol at the end of June when she opened up to UsWeekly about weighing more than she once did and being A-Okay with it.

The mom of three told the outlet that she doesn’t consume alcohol “that often,” adding: “I feel like I’m only doing the things that I really love right now and that feels really good. My work-life balance right now is at a perfect place and I’m really thankful for that.”

Also marking her weight gain in a candid Instagram share, the Uncommon James founder shared a killer bikini shot showing her healthy muscles, reminding fans of her skinnier days.

Sharing a body-positive message, Kristin wrote: “I’ve been sitting on this picture for a few days going back and forth on if I should post it or not. Ultimately I decided to bc I’ve come a long way from a few years ago and I’m really proud of the progress I’ve made. I don’t even recognize the girl in those other 2 photos..and no, I never had an eating disorder..that was purely stress.”

Kristin Cavallari living her best life in 2022

Kristin seems happier and busier than ever. She’s running her Uncommon James jewelry brand alongside her Little James clothing line, plus her 2021-dropped Uncommon Beauty range. The star continues raising her three kids as she co-parents with her ex, Jay Cutler. Kristin is known for hiding her children’s faces on social media as she shields them from the public eye.