Kristin Cavallari in bikini bids you ‘good morning’

Kristin Cavallari smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Kristin Cavallari is sending a very “good morning” as she stuns in a skimpy bikini.

The 35-year-old Laguna Beach alum has been upping the swimwear action on her Instagram this summer, and a new shot is showing her looking her best.

Kristin Cavallari stuns in bikini to say ‘good morning’

Sharing a selfie last weekend and delighting her 4 million+ followers, Kristin showed off her killer figure in a tiny peephole bikini in black.

Going stringy at the chest, the Uncommon James founder highlighted her super-toned abs, also posing barefoot and with zero makeup – she wore shades atop her head and discreet bangles, of course tagging her best-selling jewelry brand.

Throwing out a smile and the peace sign with one hand, Kristin made it Fellas Swim as she tagged the swimwear label, writing:

“Good morning.” Fans have left over 80,000 likes.

The figure showoff actually comes as Kristin makes headlines for saying she’s gained weight. Earlier this week, the Very Cavallari star opened up to UsWeekly, revealing:

Sign up for our newsletter!

“My goal is sort of, right now, just to maintain the muscle that I have. I’m not trying to lose weight. I don’t weigh myself. I can tell how my clothes fit me.”

Kristin continued: “I’ve put on a lot of weight in the last few years, but in a good way.” Cavallari works out regularly with her trainer – she detailed that this had helped her gain muscle, stating: “I’m really petite. I have no hips. I’m just small. And so if I don’t work out for like a week or two, I feel like all my muscle goes away. So it is about consistency for me.”

Kristin Cavallari reveals exactly what she eats

In 2021, the reality favorite spoke to UsWeekly with a more detailed breakdown, outlining what lands on her plate.

“The way I eat is a lifestyle. Organic as often as possible, tons of veggies, meat, nuts and seeds, complex carbs like buckwheat soba noodles, berries, tons of fat — I even eat butter,” she said, also dishing on her regular dining schedule – dinner with the kids is every day at 5.15 p.m.

Adding a personal perk to meals with kids Camden, Saylor, and Jaxon, the ex to Jay Cutler, added: “I find that I sleep better when I eat early like that. And I eat enough so that I’m not hungry before I go to bed.”