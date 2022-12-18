Kristin Cavallari shared a mirror selfie as she prepared to hit the gym. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kristin Cavallari was enjoying that Friday feeling as she enjoyed an afternoon in the gym.

The Hills alum shared a candid snap from the gym floor showing off her hard-earned figure.

Despite a busy lifestyle being a mom-of-three, a published author, and the owner of multiple businesses, Kristin still finds the time to hit the gym and keep her fitness up.

The stunning 35-year-old captured a mirror selfie as she lay on a mat to stretch post-workout.

She opted for a monochrome look, wearing classic black gym leggings and white sneakers paired with a white long-sleeved yoga top.

Her top was of cropped length, revealing an incredibly toned stomach and a super-tiny waist.

She rolled her sleeves up halfway and the top featured a twist detail at the hem in the center, drawing attention to her washboard abs.

Gorgeous waves surrounded her shoulders as she let her blonde locks fall free and loose.

The former reality star leaned on her side and propped her body up with one arm while the other snapped the mirror selfie, shared with her 4.5 million followers via Instagram Stories.

Kristin enjoyed her Friday alone time, including text with the image that read, “I love Friday.”

Kristin Cavallari in black minidress to promote small businesses with Amazon

Being a business owner herself, Kristin understands the importance of helping out small business owners to ensure they are a success.

She recently partnered with shopping giant Amazon to promote her guide for shoppers that spotlights her favorite small businesses and entrepreneurs.

The former Laguna Beach star donned a crystal embellished LBD to make the post and give small sellers the boost they need this holiday season.

She posed confidently in the figure-hugging dress that perfectly showcased her insane figure, which she paired with black-heeled sandals.

She wrote, “Excited to share that this holiday season, I am teaming up with @amazon to spotlight some of my favorite small businesses who sell in #Amazon’s store just in time for the big shopping season ahead!”

She continued, “Check out my Small Business Gift Guide for some amazing items from incredible entrepreneurs and small business owners. Fun fact – Did you know that more than half of all products sold in Amazon’s store are from independent selling partners, most of which are small and medium-sized businesses?”

Kristin Cavallari promotes sales for her jewelry collection Uncommon James

Kristin’s company originally started as a small business, using her own money to launch her jewelry business Uncommon James and not relying on big investors.

She launched the venture in 2017, growing it from a start-up into the booming business it is today.

The blonde beauty works hard to promote the collection on her socials, regularly wearing the pieces in her everyday life and for company promotions.

She was recently featured on the Uncommon James Instagram page to entice fans to do some holiday shopping for loved ones.

Wearing a luxurious knitwear top, Kristin modeled multiple jewelry items from her brand, smiling as a photographer’s camera flashed in her face.

She wore several styles of earrings in her ears while necklaces of various lengths hung from her neck.

Gold rings adorned her fingers, and she wore bangles and bracelets around her wrists.

Eager to sell some of the stunning products, the post was captioned, “Holiday shopping is just getting started! Shop up to 50% off sitewide throughout the weekend!”

In addition to her jewelry line, business mogul Kristin has also launched a skincare collection named Uncommon Beauty and a kids’ clothing line named Little James.