Kristin Cavallari hits the gym amid press tour

Kristin Cavallari made time for a gym session amid her press tour for her new book.

The former reality TV star is an entrepreneur with a jewelry line, Uncommon James Jewelry, and skincare brand Uncommon Beauty.

The mother of three is currently promoting her book Truly Simple: 140 Healthy Recipes for Weekday Cooking.

She looked in incredible shape in a gym selfie, wearing a white crop top and grey leggings.

Kristin had her hair pulled back in a bun and went with little makeup for the workout session.

She shared the photo with her 4.6 million Instagram followers and admitted that she struggled to make it to the gym.

In the photo, she added, “Took everything in me to get here.”

Kristin Cavallari looks fit for a workout. Pic credit: @kristincavallari/Instagram.

Kristin Cavallari explains why her third cookbook is unique

The Hills star isn’t new to the cookbook market, she is the author of two New York Times bestselling cookbooks: Truly Comfort and True Roots.

Her third cookbook, Truly Simple, as the name suggests, is focused on recipes that anyone can prepare.

In an interview with Eating Well, the 36-year-old was asked what makes her new cookbook different from her previous two efforts.

“This one is the most meaningful to me because I did the entire thing completely myself. My other two cookbooks, I worked with a chef, and in a way I could hide behind that. It wasn’t as vulnerable, whereas this cookbook is all me!” she said in response.

The beauty added that she is not a chef but simply “a mom who loves to cook.”

Kristin said that the new cookbook is a lot more relaxed by adding white foods into some of the recipes.

Kristin Cavallari is bringing it back to Laguna with Uncommon James

Kristin modeled new jewelry for Uncommon James Jewelry with a throwback theme.

The 36-year-old was paying tribute to the trending styles when she was starring on the reality TV series Laguna Beach.

Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County aired on MTV from 2004 to 2006.

In a clip shared on the Uncommon James Instagram page, the mother of three modeled several pieces from her jewelry line and was offering her fans early access before the launch.

“Let’s go back…back to Laguna ✨Early access is LIVE! Shop our new collection before anyone else,” the caption read.

Kristin looked stunning wearing a black choker and gold necklaces with a mini jean skirt and a black crop top in the ad.

She also wore a white top with several vintage necklaces, along with earrings and stylish rings.