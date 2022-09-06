Kristin Cavallari goes unbuttoned in braless crop top dress for tattoo talk

Kristin Cavallari is stunning in an unbuttoned crop top dress. Pic credit: RE/Westcom/StarMaxWorldwide

Kristin Cavallari is turning heads as she talks to her fans while wearing a crop top dress that is a bit on the revealing side.

The Hills alum wore the already-revealing dress unbuttoned up top without a bra, leaving those watching to wonder if she would accidentally flash the camera.

Aside from her adorably sexy dress, Kristin kept her look very casual with her hair pulled straight back into a ponytail. The 35-year-old reality star wore minimal makeup, too, opting for the “no makeup makeup” look.

She accessorized with a tiny gold chain around her neck and a gold watch with another thin gold bracelet on her arm. Kristin’s ears were adorned with multiple pairs of hoop earrings.

In the video, Kristin talked about tattoos and showed off several cards of simple temporary tattoos she loves. She explained that they were hand drawn by her own tattoo artist Winterstone, who can be seen on Instagram and is located in Los Angeles.

After showing off the temporary tattoos, Kristin went on to show viewers her own tattoos done by the artist, including her cute 11:11 tattoo on the back of her arm.

Kristin Cavallari is clearly not a fan of bras

Proving that bras are optional when it comes to Kristin Cavallari’s style, she recently showed off another braless look while posing in a tiny white crop top with spaghetti straps.

The Hills alum kept her look super casual while in the kitchen so she could show off her pesto-making skills to her fans.

In the informative video initially shared on her Instagram Stories, Kristin shared a life hack she learned from a friend — frozen basil cubes.

She kept them in her “second freezer” and just popped them right in the food processor when ready to make pesto for an easy homemade meal made with herbs that otherwise would have gone bad. What a great hack!

Kristin heads outside in a braless sundress

Proving that her braless look isn’t just for indoors, Kristin recently shared a photo with friends where she once again left her undergarments at home.

Posing on a pier with boats and water behind her, the Laguna Beach alum looked fabulous in a pale yellow dress that clung to every curve. She accessorized the cute dress with several gold chains around her neck and a pair of thick-strapped white sandals.

Kristin captioned the photo, “They say you can’t choose your family…but I think you kinda can.”