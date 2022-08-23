Kristin Cavallari goes unbuttoned for cute Cabo snap

Kristin Cavallari poses next to Stephen Colletti for their podcast promo. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Izumi Hasegawa/HollywoodNewsWire

Kristin Cavallari is finally opening up to her fans — both with her shirt and on her latest podcast episode.

The Laguna Beach alum, 35, has been keeping herself busy since her time in the spotlight as an MTV reality star in the early 2000s.

Along with running her own jewelry and beauty brands, Kristin also recently started her new Back to the Beach podcast with her co-host Stephen Colletti.

While starring on Laguna Beach, Kristin and Stephen were involved in an on-camera love triangle with fellow blonde bombshell Lauren Conrad. The series ultimately propelled the network to host numerous succeeding reality shows, including The Hills.

On July 10, Kristin announced her and Stephen’s new podcast with an Instagram video teaser captioned, “Back to the Beach with Kristin & Stephen 7/19/22.”

On Tuesday, the Very Cavallari star shared that in their newest episode, the two would be recapping their iconic Cabo episode from their time on the beach.

Kristin Cavallari wears unbuttoned shirt in new podcast promo

In a promotional shot for the podcast, Kristin and Stephen smiled next to each other while giving a “cheers” with two shot glasses.

Kristin posed with one hand in her pocket while rocking a low-cut button-up that revealed her bra slightly peeking through.

Stephen also sported a casual look in a plain beige tee and a pair of denim jeans slightly darker than Kristin’s.

“What happens in Cabo…DOESN’T stay in Cabo 🤣 Cabo part 1 is out! #BackToTheBeach || Link in bio ||,” Kristin said to promote the new episode.

Fans have clearly been looking forward to the Cabo recap, as many chimed in with comments such as “Already listened 😂 I was waiting for this one” and “Ahhhh!!!so excited! I have been waiting and trying not to watch ahead!”

Kristin Cavallari says podcast is a ‘trip down memory lane’

A day after Kristin initially announced her new podcast, she asked her followers, “Who’s ready for a trip down memory lane?”

She then revealed that the podcast would consist of her and Stephen recapping episodes of Laguna Beach, sharing behind-the-scenes moments, and discussing how the show’s editing made them appear a certain way.

“Don’t drink tequila, on camera, in Mexico,” Stephen said in the original promotional video for the podcast — seemingly referring to their latest Cabo episode.

“A lot of things came out of my mouth, I’m like, ‘Why did I need to say that?’” Kristin also said in regards to her time on the show.

Fans of Kristin, Stephen, and Laguna Beach can listen to their latest Back to the Beach episode, available for listening now.