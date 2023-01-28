Kristin Cavallari is all about skincare these days.

The former reality TV star is fresh off a return from a Mexican getaway for a friend’s wedding and took the time to share her must-have products with her followers.

On her Instagram Story, Kristin showed off her tan lines from the bikini she donned while spending time in paradise.

The products used were from her Uncommon Beauty skincare line. She recommends five essentials, each ranging in price from $62 to $15.

The blonde beauty looks flawless in the photos she shares, likely because of her disciplined skincare routine.

While sharing her favorites, Kristin remained comfy in a cropped black tank top and pants that hit just at her hips.

Kristin Cavallari celebrates friend’s wedding in Mexico

There’s nothing better than having some fun in Mexico with friends, and that’s what Kristin Cavallari did earlier this month.

The beautiful mom of three took time to relax and enjoy herself as she donned various outfits while on vacation for her friend’s wedding.

Kristin was bikini-clad one day, and another day, she stunned in a white jumpsuit with a white tube top under it, keeping herself mostly covered while highlighting her toned physique.

Kristin Cavallari is ‘Uncommon’

Reality TV may have started her career, but her business-minded sense has helped her to become an entrepreneur.

Kristin Cavallari built her Uncommon James brand from the ground up. First, she began with a jewelry line and, more recently, the Uncommon Beauty skincare line.

Uncommon James has a flagship store in Nashville, Tennessee but it can also be shopped and purchased online. Pieces in the jewelry collection range from $29 to $74.

Regarding the Uncommon Beauty brand and the skincare line, Kristin revealed that she wanted to create a line that was helping her skin, not having the opposite effect as some of the other products she used before she started her own. The most often question she received was always about her skincare.

Speaking with US Weekly during the 2021 launch of Uncommon Beauty, Kristin said, “So I decided to do a deep dive into the products I was using.” That led to a lab analyzing what she was using and revealing that the products were more harmful than helpful.

Running successful businesses and raising three children likely keeps Kristin Cavallari incredibly busy, which is why an easy morning skincare routine is essential to keep herself looking young.