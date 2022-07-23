Kristin Cavallari flaunts weight gain in skimpy spandex

Kristin Cavallari smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Kristin Cavallari is looking sensational as she bulks up in the gym and reminds fans that weight gain can absolutely be a good thing.

The Laguna Beach alum and new podcast host made headlines earlier this summer for comparing her former super-skinny self to her healthier (and heavier) self – for Kristin, weight gain didn’t mean packing on pounds of fat, but rather being healthier overall and putting on some muscle.

Posting to her Instagram stories on Friday, the 35-year-old showed off her gym action and her cute fit, going skimpy in a spandex look and checking boxes from her style to her moves.

Posing confidently for a selfie and amid a black gym floor and equipment, the Very Cavallari star sizzled as she flaunted her chiseled abs, toned waistline, and strong shoulders.

Sending out a soft smile, Kristin wore a tight and strappy white sports bra, likewise clingy gray leggings, plus sneakers. A swept-up ponytail kept things unfussy, with Kristin also possibly makeup-free.

“FRIDAY MOOD ON,” the jewelry designer told her 4 million+ followers.

Kristin Cavallari reveals weight gain and is happy about it

On June 30, and sharing a rear view bikini shot alongside throwbacks of herself at lower weights, Kristin got candid, telling fans:

“I’ve been sitting on this picture for a few days going back and forth on if I should post it or not. Ultimately I decided to bc I’ve come a long way from a few years ago and I’m really proud of the progress I’ve made.”

“I don’t even recognize the girl in those other 2 photos..and no, I never had an eating disorder..that was purely stress. I work out really hard and am dedicated to a healthy lifestyle and I think just because I’m a mom doesn’t mean I can’t be proud of my body and be comfortable in my skin. So, here ya go,” she added.

Kristin Cavallari outlines what she eats every day

Cavallari goes healthy. In 2020, she spoke to Insider, revealing she’s a fan of eggs and avocados for breakfast, although she switches it up on weekends. “On the weekends, I love the lox breakfast bowl,” she dished. “It’s like the next best thing to a lox bagel. I actually think it’s better, to be honest.”

For lunch, Kristin makes the most of leftovers and might throw in scallops or asparagus.

The mom of three also makes her own trail mix and happily cheats on glazed donuts.