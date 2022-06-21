Kristin Cavallari enjoys nudie weekend bath soak

Kristin Cavallari smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Kristin Cavallari took a long relaxing bath on Sunday and invited her followers in on the action.

The 35-year-old reality star and entrepreneur put her self-care first last weekend, sharing a quick bathroom story on her social media and flaunting her long legs while in her birthday suit.

Kristin Cavallari shares weekend bath soak pic

The Very Cavallari star opted for a selfie. Peeping into her luxurious bathroom as fans saw boxy wicker trays on white shelving, Kristin snapped her bare legs out in front of her and crossed her feet.

Very much sending out a chilled vibe, the blonde showed off her toned pins and a peachy-colored pedicure as she relaxed in her tub, one lightly filled with soapy bubbles.

Kristin had included her below-the-waist area, but she just about kept safe via the water and bubbles covering her.

“Sunday,” a simple caption read.

Kristin’s wind-down time comes sparse – the mom of three is raising three kids single-handedly amid her Jay Cutler split, also running her Uncommon James, Little James, and 2021-dropped Uncommon Beauty line.

“I have learned to chill out more,” Kristin told Byrdie about what the pandemic had brought her. “I think the biggest thing is just being present. For so long, I was so set on my goals, where now I’ve taken a backseat. I have goals, but I’m not so hung up on them, and I’m just letting life happen.”

Kristin Cavallari talks about the fleeting childhood years

Continuing, the Laguna Beach alum said: “I also realize that with three kids now who are eight, seven, and five, how quickly it goes, too. I just don’t want to look back and say, “Why didn’t I talk to them? Why wasn’t I just playing on the floor?” Yeah, I’m tired, but get your sh*t together because those years are fleeting, you know?”

Fans already know that a pre-weekend glass of wine is just the ticket for Cavallari, who often welcomes the end of the working week with a terrace tipple. Of her beauty regimen, the skincare guru admitted it’s a simple affair.

“I’d say I’m a pretty no-fuss girl when it comes to just getting ready. If I’m just going to the farmers market and running around town with my kids, I don’t even wash my face in the morning,” she dished.

Kristin does not address her divorce drama with ex-Cutler on Instagram. The former couple filed for divorce in April 2020.