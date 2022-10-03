Kristin Cavallari braless in spaghetti straps to promote sales

Kristin Cavallari promotes sales in a spaghetti-strapped tank. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Kristin Cavallari is stunning in a braless look as she promotes sales for her best-selling Uncommon James jewelry brand.

The reality star, 35, has largely been making October headlines for jetting out to Mexico for a sun-soaked vacation, but she hasn’t abandoned her business.

Kristin posted to her Instagram Stories yesterday with a walk-through of her brand’s offerings, while also encouraging fans to stock their carts with her merch.

Going with a video, Kristin sat in a protected outdoor area with pouring daylight, bamboo walls, and plenty of colorful, plumped-up cushions.

Looking flawless as she rocked a tight white top with spaghetti straps, plus a cream pair of sweatpants, the new podcast host chatted away as she greeted fans “from Mexico” and told them about the “chains” she’s dropping.

“This is probably my favorite piece from the whole collection,” Kristin continued as she held up a gold necklace to her chest.

The MTV star sat cross-legged as she also noted that fans have been “loving all of the personalization.”

Kristin Cavallari opens up on jewelry empire Uncommon James

Kristin founded Uncommon James five years ago and has now built the brand into an empire.

“I didn’t really think about my five- or 10-year plan with Uncommon James,” said Cavallari, who serves as the brand’s designer, as well as the CEO and creative director.

She continued to tell The Tennessean, “I wanted something to do where I could first and foremost still be a mom, and it was something I also loved and was passionate about. I wasn’t like, ‘I’m going to take over the world.’ It was fun for me.”

Kristin’s brand has now surpassed 1 million Instagram followers.

Kristin Cavallari values reasonable pricing

The ex to Jay Cutler also spoke of making her products attractively priced for all consumers.

“I just don’t think you have to spend a lot of money in order to have great style or to look and feel great, and that’s just as simple as it is,” she continued.

Kristin regularly promotes Uncommon James on her own Instagram, plus her Little James clothing line and 2021-founded Uncommon Beauty range.

Kristin joins the long list of celebrity entrepreneurs, from Kim Kardashian and Rihanna to Savannah Chrisley. Also retailing jewelry is Chicago-born reality star Larsa Pippen, plus former child actress Lindsay Lohan. Actress Bella Thorne has also been teasing a new jewelry brand recently.