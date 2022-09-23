Kristin Cavallari braless for Las Vegas drinks

Kristin Cavallari smiles in earrings. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency/XavierCollin

Kristin Cavallari is living it up in Sin City and having the time of her life as she stuns in a new look.

The reality star and Uncommon James founder has ditched her Tennessee base for some fun in Las Vegas, and she made sure to invite her social media followers along for the ride.

Posting to her Instagram Stories ahead of the weekend, Kristin shared footage of herself partying and enjoying a shot as she sizzled in a braless and killer evening outfit.

The mom of three let her hair down as she downed a shot with pal Justin Anderson.

Footage showed Kristin at a bar and with her friend. The jewelry designer and new podcast host looked incredible in a barely-there and dark evening dress just about held together by very fine straps.

Rocking the braless trend, Kristin drew attention to her gym-honed shoulders and arms, plus her curves, also looking flawless as she wore her blonde locks down.

Kristin seemed to be making the most of the offerings at the establishment she was at.

“Welcome to Vegas @justinanderson,” the Laguna Beach alum wrote.

Kristin has been making travel headlines recently. In August, she flew out East to spend time in Massachusetts, with September seeing her in Miami, Florida.

Kristin Cavallari’s career on the up in 2022

It’s been a busy year so far for Kristin. In 2021, the star launched her Uncommon Beauty line as she kicked off her third business. Now, she’s making headlines as fans can’t get enough of her Laguna Beach-themed podcast Back to the Beach. The podcast is cohosted with former costar Stephen Colletti and debuted back in July.

As to daily life, Kristin has revealed that she’s happy being out of L.A.

“I’m in Tennessee, 35 minutes outside the city, so I’m really in the country. I feel very lucky that there’s been some normalcy, just because everything is so spread out here—it’s not like L.A. where everyone’s on top of each other,” she revealed to Byrdie this year.

Kristin Cavallari relaxing more since the global pandemic

It also looks like the global pandemic has taught Kristin a few life lessons, and in a positive way.

“I have learned to chill out more. I think the biggest thing is just being present. For so long, I was so set on my goals, where now I’ve taken a backseat. I have goals, but I’m not so hung up on them, and I’m just letting life happen,” she added.