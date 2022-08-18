Kristin Cavallari all legs in stringy cowgirl showoff

Kristin Cavallari smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Kristin Cavallari is channeling her inner cowgirl in boots and a stringy top as she sizzles for her brand new campaign.

The Laguna Beach alum is now running an empire via her Uncommon James jewelry line. The label, which now boasts 1 million Instagram followers, is dropping new merch — and not without Kristin in the promos.

Posting to her Instagram this week, the 35-year-old sizzled in a Western look with tons of fringe and leather, showing off her super fit figure and reminding fans that she’s a total style queen.

In a video shared with her 4 million+ followers, Kristin showcased her toned legs while hanging around outdoors and enjoying her desert shoot.

Making it a busty affair in a low-cut and lingerie-like white top with string ties, the blonde went edgy in her opened and fringe black leather jacket. She also added in tiny and barely-there shorts with a hoop detailing as she smiled and laughed while being filmed.

Affording a sunkissed finish as she showed off her tan skin, Kristin told fans, “Tomorrow! The new Open Road collection @uncommonjames.”

The Open Road collection offers pieces including the $68 Initial Chain Necklace and $58 Capricon Ring. Kristin has also opened up about being CEO of a brand with over 90 employees.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“There’s no going back. I’m in it; this is a business,” she told The Tennessean. “I’m doing it, and I’m so driven and so motivated. There is no other option for me than getting (the business) where I want it to be. Now is where the real work starts.”

Kristin Cavallari is running her jewelry brand like a boss

The MTV face, also CEO of her Little James clothing and Uncommon Beauty skincare brands, continued, “I didn’t really think about my five- or 10-year plan with Uncommon James. I wanted something to do where I could first and foremost still be a mom, and it was something I also loved and was passionate about. I wasn’t like, ‘I’m going to take over the world.’ It was fun for me.”

Also running their own jewelry brands are 48-year-old reality star Larsa Pippen and 40-year-old pop singer Christina Milian. Kristin made the savvy decision to jump aboard the beauty bandwagon last year.

Kristin Cavallari launches vegan Uncommon Beauty brand

Kristin’s Instagram also promotes Uncommon Beauty, a cruelty-free and vegan skincare brand. The collection offers a five-step range and boasts over 40,000 Instagram followers.

This summer, Kristin has also jumped into podcasting with her Back to the Beach podcast.