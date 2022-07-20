Kristin Cavallari admits she’s looking for love in her DMs

Kristin Cavallari opened up about her recent dating style. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Kristin Cavallari revealed the importance of a blue checkmark when looking for love online.

The former Laguna Beach star recently appeared on Dear Media’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast to talk all about her current dating life.

Kristin told Amanda Hirsch that she essentially uses direct messages on Instagram as a dating app, however, verification from suitors is definitely key in her eyes.

After single Kristin admitted to having been on quite a few dates, she admitted where they had stemmed from by saying, “My DMs have essentially been my dating app.”

She then continued to say that she only sorts through inquiries from verified accounts. “Sorry, I’m only gonna go for the verified,” she said.

“I can’t filter through all of my DMs, but I can see those blue checkmarks, honey!”

Kristin Cavallari said her ideal man is an unknown businessman

When it comes to finding a partner, the former The Hills star revealed that she prefers someone who is out of the limelight.

Specifically, Kristin said that she is looking for “a businessman who no one knows.” She realized shortly afterward that she had, in fact, previously gone on a date with a businessman in Nashville.

Although finding love through Instagram DMs may not always be the most efficient method, Kristin said that she still keeps her standards at a high level.

“We’ll see. I don’t like people that often, and I’m pretty picky, I guess, but I’m not gonna settle. I’m gonna stay picky,” she stated.

Kristin also shared that she had been privately dating someone for a couple of months consecutively while still going on dates with other people.

“I’ve been pretty able to keep things on the DL lately, which is nice,” she said.

Kristin Cavallari’s new podcast with Stephen Colletti

When Kristin isn’t out testing the waters in the dating pool, she’s partaking in her newest endeavor — hosting her new podcast alongside former Laguna Beach costar, Stephen Colletti.

The single star first announced the podcast on July 10 with an Instagram video teaser captioned, “Back to the Beach with Kristin & Stephen 7/19/22.”

The next day, Kristin asked her followers, “Who’s ready for a trip down memory lane?”

She revealed that the podcast would consist of her and Stephen recapping episodes of Laguna Beach, revealing behind-the-scenes moments, and discussing how the show’s editing made them appear a certain way.

“A lot of things came out of my mouth, I’m like, ‘Why did I need to say that?'” Kristin said in regards to her time on the show.

On July 19, the two shared another photo holding the early 2000s staple of red solo cups to announce that the podcast was officially available to listeners.

“Throwing it back to the red solo cups today 🤣 (IYKYK) Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen podcast is out today! Link in bio to listen but you can find it anywhere you get your podcasts. CANNOT WAIT TO HEAR WHAT YOU ALL THINK,” Kristin wrote in her post.

Seems as if life for Kristin lately consists of going Back to the Beach to rekindle old memories and back to the Instagram DMs to hopefully make new ones.