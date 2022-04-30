Kristin Cavallari addresses cold weather in braless top

Kristin Cavallari smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Kristin Cavallari couldn’t resist a naughty joke as she posed in a braless top this weekend. The 35-year-old reality star and Uncommon James founder posted Instagram photos showing off a cute miniskirt outfit on Saturday, although her caption definitely seemed to be asking fans to check out her upper half.

The Laguna Beach alum, known for her sense of humor, had just visited a florist. Her flower display quickly turned a little NSFW.

Kristin Cavallari makes one of those jokes

Kristin’s photos showed her all smiles for her 4 million followers.

The Very Cavallari star stood by a painted wall and outdoors as she flaunted her long legs in a tan and belted miniskirt, plus an itty-bitty and olive-green crop top with a criss-cross chest strap detail.

Kristin grinned for the camera while holding a fresh bunch of flowers all wrapped up in brown paper, with the second photo seeing her laughing as she also held a stylish straw shopper.

Tagging herself in Nashville, TN, the blonde told fans: “It was cold in the flower shop.”

Over 43,000 likes were left in just three hours. Kristin employed her humorous streak earlier this month, posting a bikini selfie while out in The Bahamas. Here, the mom of three flaunted her toned abs and a little sunburn as she rocked a floral-print bikini, chain accessories, and a hat. She told fans: “Yesterday’s bikini didn’t make for good tan lines but you should be looking at my body chain anyway.”

Kristin Cavallari marks major milestone

Cavallari is fresh from a major celebration, one marking five years since she founded her Uncommon James jewelry brand. Posting a bare-legged shot as she stunned in a heavy knit sweater, she wrote:

“Happy 5th anniversary, @uncommonjames ! As I’ve gotten older, I’ve realized that everything in my life has been building blocks and everything starts to make sense. My journey leading me to launch Uncommon James has been the thing I’m most thankful and proud of professionally. But it’s bc of you guys- our supporters….I am eternally grateful for you all.” She added: “Without you, this company doesn’t exist. So, thank you, thank you, thank you. 🤍 let’s see what the next 5 years has in store…”

Kristin has branched out from Uncommon James, with 2021 seeing her launch Uncommon Beauty. She joins fellow celebrities with beauty or makeup brands, not limited to Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Rihanna, plus Savannah Chrisley.