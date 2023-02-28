Kristen Stewart attended Berlin International Film Festival Berlinale in the utmost style, with a daring look.

The actress donned a sheer dress that featured pockets over the bodice for modesty, and she wore black spandex underneath.

The dress included shiny textured trimming and bright diamond buttons that pulled the ensemble together nicely.

The trimming was added at the end of the dress in thick hoops that added an extra air of fashion.

The Spencer star took her look to the next level with close-toed black heels over black socks.

The artist’s pixie haircut was in a strategically messy style that perfectly framed her face.

Kristen Stewart was magnificent in a sheer dress. Pic credit: BACKGRID

Kristen’s makeup was also lovely, with a reddish-pink eyeshadow surrounding her eyes, which she pulled off beautifully.

Her lips were a glossy pink, and her contour defined her amazing facial structure.

She looked into the camera with a serious expression that would be sure to have anyone stopping in their tracks.

Kristen Stewart’s exercise and beauty tips

Kristen has a naturally slender figure, but she still works hard to keep up her strength and incredible physique.

According to Most Inside, Kristen’s workout routine includes pushups, squats, Pilates, running, and even horseback riding. According to the source, she also likes to keep it upbeat and fun with swimming and yoga.

The Twilight Saga sensation is certainly looking amazing, so her routine must be working well!

She also maintains a gorgeous complexion and has her go-to makeup tricks. She drinks plenty of water and makes sure to moisturize to give her skin that radiant glow.

For makeup, she prefers smoky eyes and nude lips. She rocks her signature look to its absolute best.

Kristen Stewart is engaged to Dylan Meyer

Kristen is often busy with her acting life and with keeping up her amazing appearance, but her personal life is flourishing too. She got engaged to screenwriter and actress Dylan Meyer in 2021.

According to People, Kristen has been dating Dylan since 2019, and they’ve only fallen more deeply in love since then. While they started dating in 2019, they’d actually known each other since meeting on a movie set in 2013.

In 2019, Dylan posted an adorable photo that showed her kissing Kristen and captioned the post, “Find me under the covers hiding from the happiness police.”

Their relationship has only gotten better since then, and the two certainly seem happy together.