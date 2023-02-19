Kristen Stewart looked stunning on her latest trip to Berlin. The Twilight trilogy star sported a colorful two-piece co-ord while posing for the International Jury photocall during the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival.

Kristen wore a bright tweed cardigan and opted out of wearing a shirt underneath. She paired it with matching relaxed-fit trousers that looked amazing on her.

She kept the accessories simple and wore a thin pearl necklace as her jewelry of choice.

The actress had her hair styled into a mullet to add an edgy vibe to the preppy outfit.

She went for a natural look with her makeup, sporting brown eyeshadow and opting out of lipstick.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Berlin International Film Festival describes itself as one of the largest film festivals in the world. For years, thousands of people from around the world have come to celebrate the 11-day event. With Kristen set to make her directorial debut with the short film, The Chronology of Water, it is no wonder she was in attendance.

Kristen Stewart attends the Berlin International Film Festival. Pic credit: BACKGRID

Kristen Stewart makes huge strides in her directorial debut

While most fans know her for movies and television appearances, Kristen has been looking to make a big switch. The Spencer star is set to make her directorial debut with the short film The Chronology of Water.

The starlet has been linked to the movie since 2018 and officially announced her part in the movie in November 2022.

The movie is based on the book written by Lidia Yuknavitch. The memoir explores themes of bisexuality and addiction while chronicling her involvement with the boycott divestment and sanctions movement.

Not only will Kristen be directing the film, but she also had a large hand in co-writing the screenplay as well.

Kristen Stewart shares the simple exercise that keeps her in shape

Kristen Stewart has had a phenomenal physique since she first made her acting debut. While many celebrities have elaborate workouts to get them in shape, Kristen relies on one simple exercise.

The Crimes of the Future actress admitted to Harper’s Bazaar that she relies on push-ups to keep her in shape.

She told the publication, “If I am trying to get into shape and I want to be strong, I’ll drop and do 20 every half hour throughout the day. I can do 250 push-ups in a day, which is pretty impressive.”

Kristen knows she is at peak health when she can do 40 push-ups consistently. When she wants to push herself to the limit, she will include a trainer in her routine as well.