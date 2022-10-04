Kristen Stewart in short white dress delivers ‘elegance in motion’

Kristen Stewart is reuniting with a familiar friend as she films for Chanel during Paris Fashion Week. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kristen Stewart is getting leggy for Chanel as she marks the end of Paris Fashion Week.

Fashion lovers know that the exciting Chanel show is the end of Paris Fashion Week each year and brings out the top names in the industry.

Kristen Stewart is a muse of Chanel, much like model Cara Delevingne, who has also worked with the fashion house for years.

The Instagram for Chanel dropped a few videos featuring the Twilight actress rocking the French label and climbing a staircase.

The clip, filmed by Inez & Vinoodh, featured the actress in a signature tweed jacket by Chanel.

The short video was in black-and-white, adding to the classic vibe of the shoot.

Kristen Stewart appears in new Chanel video

Kristen climbed a spiral staircase in slow motion, with mirrors backing the frame and adding optical illusions to the shot.

Kristen wore white ankle socks and black patent leather shoes in the clip. She sported short dark hair with dangling earrings peeking out from under, adding a sparkly touch to the look.

Text appeared on the video to reveal the latest collection release today, October 4, at 2 p.m. Paris time.

The caption read, “Never making a spectacle of itself, allure is innate elegance in motion. Kristen Stewart filmed by Inez & Vinoodh for the CHANEL Spring-Summer 2023 Ready-to-Wear show. The film of the show will be revealed on Tuesday, October 4th from 2pm, Paris time.”

Chanel and Kristen seem like a natural match, given Kristen’s commitment to the feminist movement.

Kristen Stewart talks importance of Chanel

Kristen spoke with Vogue France about why Chanel is important to her and the fashion industry at large.

Kristen revealed great admiration for fashion pioneer Coco Chanel, who famously popularized pants for women after they were previously deemed socially unacceptable.

Kristen explained, “The ambitious and personal vision that was Coco Chanels’ is sustained by the women I’ve come to know at the fashion house today. They carry that torch for her. I admire and am also fueled by that commitment to perspective.”

Kristen continued, “Their deep, sharp love of aesthetics and the audacity to express that truly… from somewhere equally as incommunicable and intimate is why I love Chanel’s whole story. I feel that in our exchange… our work together… we share and feed a particular hunger for expression. I am so grateful for that.”

With nearly ten years as the face of Chanel, the partnership between Kristen and the French brand remains strong.