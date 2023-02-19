Kristen Stewart shook up her fashion game once again as she recently walked the red carpet at the Berlin International Film Festival.

The actress is often known for her bold and androgynous style choices, where she often opts to sport two or three-piece suits instead of dresses.

However, for this particular occasion, Kristen not only went with a stunning dress for the evening, but she chose a voluminous white ruffled number.

The Chanel ensemble was Kristen’s choice for the premiere of the new film She Came to Me, which features famed actors Peter Dinklage, Anne Hathaway, and Marisa Tomei.

Kristen has been known to rock Chanel pieces in the past, and it seems she’s delving back into styles created by the couture giant.

The stark white dress is part of Chanel’s spring/summer 2023 couture collection, though some could argue the piece looks to be hand-crafted just for Kristen.

Kristen Stewart steps into Chanel for a recent red carpet appearance at the Berlin International Film Festival

Posing on the red carpet, Kristen stood solo, surrounded by photographers as she braced herself for the waves of flashes.

Kristen placed each of her hands on her hips and glanced in the camera’s general direction with a stoic look on her face.

The sleeveless dress was gorgeous, with layers upon layers of bright white ruffles that started at the dress’ bottom hem and made their way up to Kristen’s hips.

The dress also featured a white bodice with floral embroidery and an intricate, built-in thick grey belt that extended into straps that went up and over Kristen’s shoulders. The belt also featured a delicate print of soft white flowers.

Kristen Stewart on the red carpet at the Berlin International Film Festival. Pic credit: BACKGRID

To complete the elegant look, Kristen added a diamond choker necklace designed with a bow on the front and white, square-toed boots with black tips.

Kristen’s makeup look included her signature edgy look of smoked-out red eyeshadow, nude lips, and a bold brow.

Kristen talks about her unrestricted diet

Kristen is no stranger to Hollywood as she began her acting career as a child. And since she’s been in the game so long, she’s also no stranger to the pressure that comes with the industry.

However, despite how private she is about her personal life, Kristen has revealed snippets of what she eats to maintain her fit physique.

According to an interview with WIRED, Kristen admitted that while she eats a relatively unrestricted diet, she does try to stay away from meat.

After being asked what she eats, Kristen responded, “Everything. Well, I mean honestly, we shouldn’t eat as much meat, guys. You know what I’m saying? But like I’m trying a lot, hard. I’m trying earnestly.”

It’s also been rumored that Kristen adheres to a vegan diet these days.

When she previously appeared on an episode of Hot Ones, Kristen opted to eat cauliflower chicken wings instead of actual chicken wings.

Though she has not confirmed if she’s managed to go completely vegan, it seems Kristen is committed to her point of cutting down on meat consumption.