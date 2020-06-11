Kristen Bell shocked after ‘deepfake’ porn video uses her face

Actress Kristen Bell recently learned that her face appears on several fake pornographic videos circulating on the Internet.

The “deepfake” porn videos, as they’re known, were brought to her attention by husband Dax Shepard and shocked Bell when she learned of their widespread existence.

The actress spoke about the revelation and her reaction to it, including the recent focus on the topic of consent.

Bell comments on ‘deepfake’ porn using her face

A “deepfake” video refers to one in which someone else’s face is affixed to the body of another individual to make it appear like them in a video.

Often they involve celebrities made to look like they’re engaging in explicit or sexual activities.

In the instance of Bell, Fox News reports a 2019 Deeptrace study said that 96 percent of the videos involving her face were pornographic.

The Frozen actress talked to Vox about learning that her face appeared in the videos, saying, “I was just shocked because this is my face. Belongs to me! … It’s hard to think about, that I’m being exploited.”

Bell, who starred in television’s The Good Place and House of Lies, also said, “it’s not okay” that the videos used her face without her consent.

While many of the deepfake videos also carry disclaimers saying it’s not Bell appearing in them, she believes the Internet could be “more responsible and a little bit kinder.”

Bell among #SeeHer award recipients

Kristen Bell was among one of four recipients of an award in a newer Critics Choice category called the #SeeHer Award. She joined actresses Claire Foy, Viola Davis, and Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot.

The award recognizes women who work to push the boundaries to change stereotypes about women and acknowledge “authentic portrayals of women across the entertainment landscape.”

Bell received the award earlier this year with her Good Place co-star Ted Danson presenting her with the honor, per THR’s report.

“Kristen Bell embodies characters who have a strong moral core, compassion, independence, support for the underdog, and a fearless optimism,” Danson said of his co-star.

With the recent revelation of her face appearing in deepfake videos, Bell also feels that she can use her voice to bring awareness.

Not only are celebrities being used in the videos, but everyday individuals who may have images used from public social media.

Bell said that we might be “screwed if we don’t acknowledge the detriment” that new technologies could bring upon the world.

That’s why she thinks we need to pay attention to red flags that pop up, such as the widespread deepfakes that may go unnoticed.

“It’s a tough issue, and I had a sneaky suspicion maybe other people wouldn’t want to talk about it, and I feel a responsibility,” Bell told Vox. “I hope that we can continue conversations about this and see who it’s negatively affecting, and help to change that.”