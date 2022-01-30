Kristen Bell reveals she wore clip-on bangs in new Netflix series

Kristen Bell stars in new Netflix series The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window. Pic credit: Netflix

Kristen Bell has been entertaining television watchers for years. She starred as the titular character in the drama series Veronica Mars and lent her voice to play the narrator in Gossip Girl. More recently, she played Eleanor Shellstrop in the NBC comedy The Good Place.

Bell’s latest role involves playing the lead character in the satirical psychological thriller The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window. The Netflix miniseries is a fun play on the infamous Alfred Hitchcock’s Rear Window which has inspired many movies and television shows in the same genre.

The 41-year-old actor took to Instagram to share some details on her transformation for her new Netflix series.

Kristen Bell spills the deets on her bangs

Bell’s The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window character Anna always looks cozy, despite her obsessive antics. Throughout the series, she dons cozy sweaters and loose blouses.

She also rocks a stylish, short bob with bangs. However, the actor shared on Instagram that she didn’t actually get her hair cut.

Bell posted a production still from the series, spilling some details on her character’s look. She wrote, “@jennikayne cable knit sweater: $325. Knowing these bangs are clip ons? Priceless.”

Her caption also included the hashtag for her show’s comically long name.

Kristen Bell doesn’t have a problem with her show’s long title

Unlike everybody else, Bell didn’t have a problem catching on to her series’ very long title. When asked by Collider, she said, “I got it right, right away.”

The actor went on to add, “And that’s not a brag, that’s because it felt like a wonderful joke. I think when someone does a really good bit, or makes a really good joke that’s just tonally perfect, I tend to remember it. I feel like this title really lets the audience know that we are going to be making fun of things and this might not be as serious as they think.”

As the conversation continued, Bell admitted, “The title is too much, and the show is too much.”

But that’s the magic of the show, according to the actor. “That’s why it works. Titles are supposed to economize language, to let you know just a tiny little hint of what you’re about to get into. We tell you almost everything, and we tell you mostly non-pertinent details about the show in the title. That’s why the whole bit works.”

The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window is currently streaming on Netflix.