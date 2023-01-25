Kristen Bell has jumped on the celebrity cold plunge trend as she took a morning dip in ice-cold water, though she didn’t appear to enjoy it much.

Kristen shared a picture of herself in front of what appeared to be a beautiful, warm day with a blue sky and green grass in the background. It might make people who live in cold weather climates in January feel a little jealous if you didn’t know she was in cold water.

The Good Place star sat in quite a large swimming pool in a black one-piece swimsuit that was covered in flowers, giving a summery feel to an otherwise freezing cold dip.

She leaned over the pool, looking happy as a clam despite the supposed water temperature as she went makeup free to show off her stunning natural complexion.

It appeared as if she had already put her head under the water as she had her hair slicked back, and she actually looked pretty comfortable.

She wrote at the top of her Instagram Story, “Morning cold plunge experiment,” and at the bottom wrote, “Conclusion: it’s brutal.”

Pic credit: @kristenanniebell/Instagram

Kristen Bell jumped on the celebrity cold plunge bandwagon

Stepping into a freezing cold tub of water is not everyone’s cup of hot tea, clearly, but it is known to have some major health benefits, including helping with weight loss, exercise recovery, lowering inflammation in the body, improving circulation, and boosting your mood.

Celebrities such as Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, Hailey Bieber, Lady Gaga, Zac Efron, Miranda Kerr, and Elle Macpherson have all been known to enjoy the benefits of an icy plunge.

Wim Hof, a Dutch extreme sports athlete, has become famous for his love of ice water and has even become known as “The Iceman” for several record-breaking ice-related activities.

Kristen works out with the INDOORphins exercise app

The Veronica Mars star is clearly into wellness and doing things that are healthy for her body. In March last year, she shared a short video clip of herself doing an outdoor workout at home with the INDOORphins app.

She was seen in a sports bra and leggings on a wooden deck outside with an iPad under the trees. She had a yoga mat as well as some weights and water, looking incredibly calm and peaceful.

The workout started with a calming meditation before easing into higher-intensity exercises like lunges and squats.

The app, created by Charlie Curtis, has 40-minute workouts broken down into three different types. The first type is the Daily DB, made for everyone, which only requires a set of dumbbells, though you can substitute those for kettlebells, barbells, or even water jugs.

Other workouts are the INDOORphins Plus, which is a HIIT-style program that requires gym equipment, and the INDOORphins Body, which focuses on a specific muscle group.