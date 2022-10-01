Kris Jenner stuns in a plunging black top

Kris Jenner at a 2018 movie premiere. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Earlier this week, reality television star Kris Jenner showed off her figure in a plunging top and looked phenomenal doing it.

The black top featured long sleeves and an underwire to help accent Jenner’s bustline.

The momager smiled for the camera and posed with her hands on her waist, later posting the picture to her Instagram account.

Jenner wore dangling earrings embellished with black and silver jewels, with her cropped black hair styled in a side part.

She kept her makeup simple, opting for a nude lipstick shade and a light brown smokey eye.

Captioning her photo, “Can I have a dirty little martini?” Jenner shared the seductive photo with her over 50 million followers on the social media platform.

Kris Jenner’s business moves

It’s no secret that Jenner’s role as matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family has gained her a reputation as one of the most famed momagers and for good reason.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Helping her children to manage their careers and business ventures, the San Diego native aided in launching many of the family’s global brands, including Rob Kardashian’s luxury sock brand Arthur George and Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty line.

Recently, the 66-year-old collaborated with her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner, for a Kylie Cosmetics collection.

The second part in a launch series, the “Kris Collection” included a green olive theme, complete with lip crayons, a blush/highlight palette, and an assortment of eye shadow shades perfect for fall.

Kim Kardashian sex tape scandal

Jenner recently made headlines after rumors resurfaced that the momager helped to release her daughter’s infamous sex tape with Ray J.

Ray J alleged in early September that Jenner personally picked out which sex tape showed Kardashian in the best light, as one sex tape was filmed in Cabo and the other in Santa Barbara, California.

While on The Late Late Show With James Corden with Kylie, the momager underwent a polygraph test as the host and her daughter asked her various questions.

After admitting that Kylie was her favorite child, Jenner was then asked by Corden if she played a role in releasing Kardashian’s 2007 sex tape.

Jenner replied, “No, no.” Shortly following, the polygraph technician offered a thumbs-up, implying that the test didn’t pick up any deception.

“We cleared that up!” the matriarch then declared on the show.

Kardashian’s sex tape, along with the success of 2007’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians, helped catapult the family into international stardom.

After spanning 20 seasons, the Kardashian-Jenner clan debuted The Kardashians this past year on Hulu. The show continues to offer fans a glimpse into the lifestyle of one of the most famous families in recent history.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.