Kris Jenner stuns as Cleopatra, a mime and a cat for best of Halloween

Kris Jenner took us on a journey through Halloweens past this week as she remembered some of her favorite costumes.

The Kardashian matriarch posted a carousel showing a full array of spooky looks, including a glittering Cleopatra outfit, a fully made-up Mexican Day of the Dead skull, a stripy mime, Jack Skillington from The Nightmare Before Christmas, and a cat – complete with Fendi x Skims bodysuit, of course.

Kris wrote on the seasonally appropriate post, “Happy Halloween!! Some of my favorite costumes through the years! 👻🎃💀 #Halloween #HappyHalloween.”

This year, Kris dressed up as Wonder Woman, a costume she had hinted at last week when she posted an illustration of the family’s potential costumes.

Kris looked amazing as she posed in her costume, complete with sparkling gold tights and a flowing red cape.

The 66-year-old mom of six also posted a photo of herself attending the annual Kardashian/Jenner Halloween party with her boyfriend of eight years, Corey Gamble, who dressed as a basketball coach.

“Me and my coach!” Kris captioned the Halloween costumes photo on her Instagram.

Kris Jenner shows off Halloween party snacks

In true Kardashian/Jenner style, the family went all-out, attending a Halloween party at Kylie Jenner’s house.

Kris showed off the impressive display of themed party snacks, which included a giant charcuterie board with a skeleton centerpiece, stuffed peppers that had been cut to look like mini pumpkins, and hotdogs wrapped in pastry to look like mummies.

For something sweet, their family and friends could munch on toffee apples, iced cookies, and strawberries dipped in white chocolate to look like mini ghosts.

Kendall’s brand of tequila, 818, provided the alcoholic drinks. At a truck parked in the yard, guests could help themselves to either a ‘Pumpkin Haze’ or ‘Sunday Scaries’ cocktail.

Kris Jenner launches collection with Kylie Cosmetics

Always one to be involved in the action, Kris has recently launched her own collection in collaboration with her favorite daughter Kylie’s makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics.

The Kris Collection currently has eight products, including a pressed powder palette, a lip crayon set, and a blush and highlighter duo.

The packaging comes complete with an illustration of Kris and features olive and martini logos throughout – to signify Kris’ love of the cocktail.

Kris proudly shared a post about the launch last month, saying, “My collection for @kyliecosmetics launches TODAY!!! I could not be more excited!! Kylie and I had the best time creating these products together.”