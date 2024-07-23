Kris Jenner accused of overusing Facetune in last snaps

Kris Jenner is once again being accused of heavily editing her photos and videos.

The reality TV star took to Instagram to share a series of photos wearing different Alo outfits.

The 68-year-old Kardashians star grew many comments with fans suspecting she used the Facetune app to change her appearance.

Others, however, praised Jenner’s youthful appearance as she approaches 70 years old.

In the first photo, Jenner poses with her dog who wore an Alo hat while she rocked leggings and a matching shirt.

Subscribe to our Kardashians newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Jenner posed on her carpet in a matching light blue hoody and leggings before donning joggers and a heavier set matching hoody in the last photo.

Fans question the authenticity of Kris Jenner’s latest photos

In a recent wave of social media activity, fans of Kris Jenner have been quick to voice their thoughts on her latest photos. Comments ranging from playful jabs to heartfelt reassurances reflect the mixed reactions of her followers.

One user humorously remarked, “Kris blink twice if you’re in there,” suggesting a level of disbelief at the altered appearance. This sentiment was echoed by another fan who urged, “It’s okay to age. We love you regardless!” emphasizing that natural aging should be embraced and that the public’s admiration for Jenner goes beyond her looks.

The most striking comment, perhaps, came from a follower who noted, “It’s like her head was just put on someone else’s body,” highlighting the perceived extent of the photo editing.

The comment section suggests that Kris Jenner’s fans are keen on seeing a more authentic portrayal of the star, advocating for a celebration of natural beauty over digitally enhanced images.

Kris Jenner fans respond to her latest photos. Pic credit: @krisjenner/Instagram

Kris Jenner opens up about plastic surgery

In a candid 2015 interview with host RuPaul on E!’s Good Work, Jenner, revealed her openness about plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures. Jenner humorously admitted, “I usually film it all,” when discussing her experiences with Botox, fillers, and lasers.

Jenner also shared details about her breast augmentation journey and shared that she underwent breast augmentation in the ’80s after having four children due to the effects of gravity. The procedure served her well for about 25 to 30 years.

However, a few years ago, she felt her implants were too large and made her feel matronly, with clothes not fitting as well. She then returned to the same doctor who originally performed the surgery. He removed the implants, did a lift, and replaced them with smaller ones.

Addressing rumors about her family’s alleged nose jobs, Jenner clarified, “I was born with it. They say that about all my kids — we haven’t had our noses done.” This statement was made a few years before her daughter Khloé Kardashian opted for rhinoplasty.

Jenner also mentioned her face-lift, which she documented on the reality show. In a confessional, she remarked, “Right now, time is not on my side.” When her former spouse Caitlyn Jenner suggested she stop obsessing over herself, Kris responded defiantly, “No, I won’t! I will not quit obsessing on myself!”