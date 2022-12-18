Kourtney Kardashian is beautiful in lilac as she gushes about Lemme. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Kourtney Kardashian was absolutely gorgeous in purple as she gushed over Lemme.

The lilac purple shirt was formfitting and featured long sleeves that flared toward the ends into a lighter purple fluff.

Kourtney tucked the shirt into similarly colored shorts with white trim and adorable pockets. The shorts cropped at the upper thighs to show off her long legs.

The reality star wore her short black hair down and parted in the middle. Her makeup was perfect: defined brows, amazing contour, pink lips with liner, and long lashes.

Kourtney’s overall look was beautiful, and she was happy to share her passions.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The accomplished businesswoman posted the series of photos to Instagram on Saturday, and it was flooded with over 3,000 comments.

Kourtney Kardashian promotes Lemme

Kourtney may have looked incredible in her post, but she was more focused on her brand and, in particular, the brand’s efforts in sustainability.

Kourtney declared that her obsession with Lemme has flourished due to the strides it’s made in sustainability. A couple of examples she gave were that the bottles and caps are made entirely from recycled material, as are the shipping boxes (which are also biodegradable and compostable).

Kourtney included in her caption, “Through our partnership with Carbonfund, we provide carbon-neutral shipping by offsetting the footprint of every Lemme shipment.”

The brand also partners with One Tree Planted and has helped plant thousands of trees annually.

Kourtney said, “In @lemme land, we know that being a truly sustainable company is a forever project. We’re focused on doing better with every choice we make. Period.”

Kourtney Kardashian stuns in a shimmery dress for Lemme

Aside from incredible sustainability, Lemme has wonderful products to choose from, and Kourtney made sure to let her 206,000,000 followers know just that.

She posed in a shimmery dress with a high neckline, long sleeves, cropped at her upper thighs, and Lemme products completely surrounded her.

The series of photos looked like a holiday dream with a fireplace in the background, and Kourtney wrapped herself up in a silver streamer that made her look like a winter goddess. The purple-wrapped products surrounded her and were sure to entice any customer.

Kourtney included in her caption, “From digital gift cards with personalized notes to building your own gummy bundle (choose 3 of your favorites) – it’s a Lemme land extravaganza!”

Kourtney’s followers loved the post, as it earned well over 1,000,000 likes and was flooded with over 5,000 comments.