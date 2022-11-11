Kourtney Kardashian looked amazing with her sister Khloe Kardashian in leopard print. Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian seemed to be getting along with her younger sister Khloe Kardashian. The two were seen in adorable matching outfits.

The reality stars were at Kylie Cosmetics Headquarters, both sporting leopard print from the designer brand Dolce & Gabbana. Kourtney was dancing with a bottle of vitamins from her brand, Lemme.

The mother of three was wearing a tiny leopard print dress with spaghetti straps. The dress featured subtle seams around the bust to mimic lingerie.

Over the dress, she wore a black leather trench coat that almost reached the floor. She paired the dress with matching leather knee-high boots that are perfect for the fall.

She kept the accessories simple and wore thick black sunglasses, a popular staple among celebrities and influencers.

The Keeping Up with The Kardashians alum cut her hair into a blunt bob that looked amazing on her.

Her sister was stunned when the two showed up in the same print, as they clearly didn’t plan it.

Travis Barker inspired Kourtney Kardashian’s favorite Lemme flavor

Kourtney dropped her latest vitamin line, Lemme, on September 27. The mogul launched three gummy flavors: Lemme Focus, Lemme Chill, and Lemme Matcha. When interviewing with ELLE magazine, she credited her husband, Travis Barker, as the reason Lemme Matcha is a part of the vitamin lineup.

“Travis actually gave me my first matcha,” Kourtney told the publication. “My days are always a puzzle, and I like that matcha gives you sustained energy. It isn’t something that will make you jittery.”

The Lemme Matcha gummy includes B12 and CoQ10 in the formula to make sure her customers have enough energy throughout the day.

Kourtney put a lot of thought into her brand, letting fans know that this was five years in the making. She was very intentional with her flavors to make sure they were just as healthy as they were delicious.

Kourtney Kardashian stuns for Halloween

Kourtney decided to give a spooky surprise to her followers and dressed as the Bride of Chucky with her husband, Travis.

She had on a long white dress that dragged on the floor. She paired it with a cropped leather jacket that stopped at her waist.

Kourtney accessorized her outfit with a ribbon choker and a white veil.

The reality star ditched her signature black hair and wore a blonde layered wig that framed her face perfectly.