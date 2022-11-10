Kourtney Kardashian stuns in her lacy white wedding dress for BTS of Italian nuptials

Kourtney Kardashian arrives at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in November 2018. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kourtney Kardashian looked stunning as she reminisced about her wedding dress fitting in Italy before she married Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker in May this year.

The Kardashians star shared a photo from her dress fitting at the Dolce and Gabbana atelier in Milan.

The 43-year-old mom of three looked gorgeous as she wore a short lace wedding dress, complete with a corset and extra-long veil made especially for her by the Italian designers.

In the carousel, she also included photos of her wedding shoes (also D&G), sketches of her dress, and a cute snap of her and Travis kissing outside of the Duomo.

She wrote an emotional caption to go along with the pictures, saying, “In Milan, Italy on the recent episode of @kardashianshulu where we were so beautifully welcomed by @dolcegabbana for my wedding dress fitting. This was my very first time seeing my dress in person and I got to try it on for all of my friends. A moment I will never forget. Domenico Dolce transformed my dress with his hands and teeth, building it on me. Magically unforgettable.”

The Milan trip can be seen on the latest episode of The Kardashians which aired this week.

Kourtney Kardashian promotes Barker Wellness

Not content with promoting her own wellness supplement, Lemme, Kourtney also has her own range of products in collaboration with Travis’ brand, Barker Wellness.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Kourtney x Barker Wellness launch focuses on products for the body and includes a body butter, a body oil, and calm or rejuvenating magnesium bath flakes.

Kourtney posted photos of herself laying in bed, holding her products while wearing a sexy black slip nightdress.

She wrote about the launch and said, “my Kourtney Barker Wellness products are so dreamy for the bod.”

Kourtney Kardashian shares Poosh potato pie recipe

As we know, Kardashians seem to advertise in their sleep, and Kourtney has been busy promoting many products this week.

She shared numerous posts and Stories about her own Lemme supplements and Travis’ Barker Wellness brand, gave a shoutout to sister Kendall’s 818 tequila brand, and reposted various articles from her own Poosh website.

Pic credit: @kourtneykardashian/Instagram

One of the more wholesome posts included a recipe for this ‘stunning’ purple sweet potato pie recipe, which, in true Poosh style, is gluten-free, and contains no less than 18 ingredients!