Kourtney Kardashian straddles Megan Fox in raunchy Skims BTS shots

Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox were seen straddling each other in BTS shots from their Skims photoshoot. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Brent Perniac/AdMedia

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian broke the internet with behind-the-scenes shots from their Skims shoot that will make everyone do a double take.

Megan Fox shared polaroid images of the pair getting incredibly raunchy as they participated in a photoshoot for Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian’s underwear line, Skims.

In the provocative images, Megan and Kourtney are seen kneeling, with Megan in a Skims bra and underwear and Kourtney in a one-piece thong.

They looked up at the camera, which was above, as they put their faces together and their butts out, giving a shot of Kourtney’s very peachy derriere.

In the second polaroid, it’s obvious they are actually in a bathroom as Megan sits on a toilet in the same outfit with Kourtney straddling her as they stick out their tongues at the camera.

In the last shot, they are seen lying on the floor, with Megan kneeling up on her elbow and showing off her toned body in the bra and underwear as she grabs Kourtney’s leg, who is lying underneath her.

In the caption, Megan joked, “BTS of my skims shoot with Kourtney Should we start an OnlyFans?”

The photos received over 771k likes in the first 40 minutes, including from Kourtney’s sister and founder of Skims, Kim Kardashian.

The Skims photoshoot in which Megan and Kourtney both participated was revealed back in September 2021, with the pair getting very risque as they fed each other fruit and posed together.

Megan and Kourtney wore matching Skims lingerie during the photoshoot

In photos shared on Kim Kardashian’s Instagram page, Megan and Kourtney are seen wearing matching bras and underwear as they stare at the camera while Kourtney holds up a bouquet of red roses.

The photos got even sexier as the carousel went on, with the pair seen hugging each other’s waists as they both bit an apple shared between them.

Other images show them hugging; in the last photo, they were wearing matching white bras and underwear as Kourtney fed Megan cherries.

Kourtney and Megan are good friends, along with their partners

The pair are apparently good friends, having been out a few times together with their partners, Megan’s fiance Machine Gun Kelly and Kourtney’s husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Despite hanging out several times, Megan claims neither couple has much time to get together.

In an April issue of Glamour magazine, Megan said, “We’ve been to Vegas with them a couple of times and events and things like that. But we’re not going on picnics or road trips.”

“We don’t have a lot of double dates. I mean, between all of us, there’s 900 kids!” she jokingly added.

As for her thoughts on Kravis? “They’re magnetic. So nobody’s really interacting with them too much because they’re just stuck,” she said.