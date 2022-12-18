Kourtney Kardashian was gorgeous in black for her son’s Bar Mitzvah. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kourtney Kardashian was spotted in a gorgeous outfit as she arrived at her son’s Bar Mitzvah.

The black top featured long sleeves, a plunging neckline, and a cutout that revealed her midriff.

Kourtney paired the top with high-waisted black pants, flared out at the ankles, and totally covered her shoes.

The Reality TV star wore her shiny black hair down and parted in the middle. Her makeup was beautiful as always, with rosy cheeks, pink lips, and long lashes.

Kourtney’s overall look was gorgeous and sophisticated.

The superstar was spotted as she arrived in style for her son’s Bar Mitzvah in Los Angeles.

Kourtney Kardashian is gorgeous for a celebration. Pic credit: HEDO/BACKGRID

Kourtney Kardashian stuns in silver to promote Lemme sleep gummies

Kourtney posted an eye-catching series of photos in a see-through silver outfit to promote sleep gummies from Lemme.

The businesswoman was radiant in the silver outfit that beautifully reflected the light around her and complemented her figure. Her hair was tied up high on her head, and her makeup was glamorous with shimmery purple eyeshadow.

Kourtney elevated the outfit with black heels and long dangling diamond earrings.

Kourtney said that the vegan gummies could help promote sleep while not adding to grogginess.

She included in her caption, “Ps: they contain magnesium which is one of my favorite ingredients, especially for sleep. Sweet dreams.”

The series of photos certainly did well to promote the product, as it earned well over 2,000,00 likes and was flooded with over 16,000 comments.

Kourtney Kardashian and her husband were fabulous in New York City

Kourtney and her husband, Travis Barker, had a lovely time in New York City and captured some lasting moments on camera.

The Kardashian star wore various fashionable outfits, including a skintight blue shirt, a liquid latex long-sleeved dress, light jeans with a white crop top, and more. It’s clear that Kourtney will absolutely rock any outfit she tries on.

Travis also looked incredible as he sported a New York-themed sweater. He paired the sweater with dark pants and sunglasses and looked stylish as usual, with his head and neck tattoos showing.

Kourtney included in her caption, “I❤️NY,” which perfectly matched Travis’ sweater.

The pair seemed to enjoy every moment of their time in New York.

The post earned far over 2,000,000 likes from Kourtney’s fans.