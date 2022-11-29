Kourtney Kardashian rocks dark red lipstick. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kourtney Kardashian has been incredibly vocal about the fact that she is more comfortable than ever in her skin and her recent see-through outfit is evidence of that.

In past relationships, Kourtney hasn’t always felt like her most beautiful self but now she’s very confident with her outward appearance–thanks to her husband Travis Barker.

The fact that she’s getting some good nights’ sleep with vegan supplements in the form of gummies, seems to be a contributing factor as well.

Kourtney promoted Lemme sleep gummies in a new post where she was scantily clad in a see-through outfit that had her shimmering in the most stunning way.

She looked fabulous in her sparkling ensemble consisting of a glittering crop top and a sheer mini skirt.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kourtney accessorized with silver dangly earrings, strappy heels, and her incredible diamond wedding ring.

She wore her dark black hair pulled back into a sleek bun with a few strands of hair left out to frame her face. Lastly, she rocked bright purple eyeshadow with long lashes to complete the look.

The mom-of-three paused while strutting up the stairs and looked back at the camera with one hand holding on to the railing.

Kourtney Kardashian promotes Lemme sleep gummies

The Kardashians star has been heavily promoting her brand of sleep aid gummies that contain magnesium for anyone struggling with insomnia or other sleep issues.

The clinically studied vegan brand is gluten-free, created by Kourtney herself. The stunning reality TV star claims that they’re so good, you’ll forget you’re taking vitamins!

Kourtney added a caption that said, “@lemme Sleep is officially live on lemmelive.com! [sparkle emojis] All of my dreams of becoming a good sleep fairy came true shooting this campaign with my princess of all things including, but not limited to: (newly) sleep @khloekardashian.”

She noted in the post that the new vegan gummies don’t just help you fall asleep but stay asleep as well, but “without that groggy feeling in the morning.”

“Ps: they contain magnesium which is one of my favorite ingredients, especially for sleep. Sweet dreams!” she added.

Kourtney Kardashian looks ravishing in a little black dress

When Kourtney isn’t busy working on her sleep aid gummies, she’s posing for sultry pictures and one of them showed her clad in a little black dress.

She posted a few artistic shots wearing a tight black dress that left a little to the imagination due to its sleeveless design and low-cut collar.

She wore her long black hair down and clutched a white flower with her black nail polish while leaning to the side on the edge of a vintage-looking sofa.