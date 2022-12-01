Kourtney Kardashian smiles brightly with red lipstick. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/GTCRFOTO

One thing the Kardashian-Jenner clan has in common is the fact that they know how to dress up in the most fashionable outfits year-round.

When it comes to the holiday season, they tend to go all out wearing dazzling dresses, gowns, and outfits that beautifully stand out.

Kourtney Kardashian is the oldest-born daughter in her family, and she certainly knows how to lead the way in the world of style the same way she led her siblings growing up.

She recently launched her own vitamin brand called Lemme, which offers various dietary supplements, and their newest product Lemme Sleep is for anyone struggling with insomnia to get some healthy help to achieve deeper sleep using her product.

In one of the recent advertisements she shot for Lemme, she looked absolutely extravagant in the shining dress she chose to wear.

Not long before that, she gave her fans and followers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into what it was like as she prepared for her wedding day with Travis Barker.

Kourtney Kardashian shimmers for Lemme

Kourtney posed for Lemme’s gorgeous holiday-themed picture wearing a thigh-skimming long-sleeved dress that shimmered and sparkled from top to bottom.

A caption for her brand said, “‘Tis the season to get gifting [gift box emoji] Consider this your holiday guide to make shopping a bit easier.” The caption went on to describe the personalized gummy sets people can purchase as custom gifts for their loved ones as well as digital gift cards and essential bundles for stocking stuffers.

Lemme is also offering a “Lemme Fall In Love tincture gift” to any customers who spent more than $75 on their order. In the promotional shot, Kourtney had a huge smile on her face as she held up a piece of silver tinsel that perfectly matched her dress as she stood in the center of several purple-wrapped gift boxes.

Lemme’s website boasts that they sell “gummies that give you life, literally,” and are marketing a few primary items: Lemme Matcha, Lemme Chill, Lemma Focus, Lemme Debloat, and the new Lemme Sleep gummies. Also included is the Lemme Fall in Love tincture, an essential oil blend that’s full of floral notes.

Each blend is made with clinically-backed ingredients meant to help you feel good while giving a boost to your daily vitamins and botanical processes.

Kourtney and Travis Barker now both have their own supplement lines, with Barker Wellness Co. including CBD products, skincare, and more. The two very clearly care about their health – and each other.

Kourtney Kardashian‘s wedding dress was gorgeous

Kourtney is now legally married to Travis, but before they tied the knot, she spent time in Milan, Italy, preparing for their big day. It was incredibly romantic, down to the very last detail.

One of her main focuses was her beautiful wedding gown. It was designed by Dolce and Gabbana and made with the perfect amount of lace. Her veil was long enough to cover her face and the dress’s train was so long that it dragged behind her for several feet.

The wedding dress itself was incredibly short revealing her legs in a major way. It was also meant to resemble a corset. Part of her heartfelt caption said, “This was my very first time seeing my dress in person and I got to try it on for all of my friends. A moment I will never forget.”