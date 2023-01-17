Kourtney Kardashian at the photocell to celebrate her appointment as Global Brand Ambassador for Manuka Doctor in June 2016. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media

Kourtney Kardashian looked ready for business as she used a photo posing in a stairwell to promote a Poosh article on social media this week.

The entrepreneur and mom of three wore a black tailored blazer dress and nothing underneath, showing off a hint of thigh in the photo.

She gazed over one shoulder in a sultry manner and appeared standing in a stairwell.

The 43-year-old wore her dark hair scraped back in a knot, leaving two front stands loose to frame her face, and wore pretty, contoured makeup.

The link to the article on the Instagram Story read, “Everything you need to combat dry winter skin.”

When clicked, it led to a piece from Kourtney’s wellness website, Poosh, and informed readers which products to invest in if they have dry, oily, sensitive, or combination skin.

Pic credit: @kourtneykardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian launches Lemme Sea

Kourtney’s vitamin and supplement range, Lemme, has been going strong since it first launched in September 2022.

The latest product added to its portfolio is Lemme Sea, a mineral supplement made from Irish sea moss.

It contains vitamin D3 and biotin, which promotes radiant skin and hair, boosts brain function and metabolism, and aids digestion.

Kourtney shared a photo with her 209 million followers, wearing an all-black outfit and holding a bottle of Lemme Sea. Her hair was cut in a bob, and she wore a light blue eyeshadow to match the product’s branding.

She explained the benefits of the drops in her caption, saying, “We paired wildcrafted, certified-organic Irish Sea Moss (a superfood that has so many minerals your body needs) with Biotin and vegan D3 (loves to multitask) for an extra boost of beauty, immunity and skin health, especially in these colder months!”

She added, “And for those of you who cringe at the taste of sea moss– we made ours taste sweet and fresh.”

Lemme Sea is currently sold out since launching on January 4, but you can sign up to be notified when it is back in stock.

Kourtney Kardashian confirms filming of The Kardashians Season 3

The Kardashians fans eagerly await the release date for Season 3 of the family’s reality show on Hulu.

Kourtney previously confirmed they were filming in New York, and last week she shared a photo dump including pics of her mic pack and a screenshot from a camera when they were filming her confessionals.

With less than five months between Seasons 1 and 2, the show is rumored to drop in February, with fans expecting to see a trailer anytime now.