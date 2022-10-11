Kourtney Kardashian pantless in an oversized shirt while shopping with Travis Barker

Kourtney poses on the red carpet at the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kourtney Kardashian turned heads this week as she stepped out with her husband, Travis Barker.

The 43-year-old reality TV star showed off her toned legs as she went pantless in an oversized, black Balenciaga shirt.

Adding a black cap and sunglasses, Kourtney also added an interesting skull-print bag to her outfit.

Her Blink-182 drummer partner, Travis, 46 — who Kourtney tied the knot with in May this year — opted for denim dungarees and a white Bauhaus T-shirt, as he held hands with his new wife.

The couple was out shopping for a birthday present for Travis’ son Landon’s 19th birthday and were joined on the outing by Kourtney’s 7-year-old son, Reign.

They were spotted visiting a jewelry store at the Calabasas Commons in California, no doubt buying the teenager — who Travis shares with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, 47 — an expensive gift.

Kourtney and Travis held hands on the shopping trip with Kourtney’s son Reign. Pic credit: @celebcandidly/MEGA

Kourtney Kardashian attends step-son Landon Barker’s party

To mark his birthday, Landon celebrated with a lavish birthday party, which was attended by his father and new stepmother.

The loved-up couple shared a series of pictures on Instagram, and Kourtney looked stunning in a floor-length gown, which she accessorized with a diamond choker.

“Landon said ‘black tie’,” she told her 201 million followers.

Landon’s half-sister Atiana De La Hoya also made an appearance, and wore a black lace dress for the occasion.

Showcasing her newly dyed red locks, she added strappy black sandals and a black bag to complete the look.

Kourtney Kardashian on her plans to live with husband Travis Barker

Kourtney also revealed this week that she still doesn’t live with her husband.

Although they live closely to each other, the Poosh founder explained that the complications of having a blended family have prevented them from moving in together yet.

Kourtney shares Reign, as well as Mason and Penelope, with her ex-partner Scott Disick. As well as being the father to Landon and stepdad to Atiana, Travis also shares a daughter, 16-year-old Alabama, with his ex-wife Shanna.

“I think we’re in the place where we’re figuring out how to blend our households and our kids,” Kourtney told Amanda Hirsch on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. “For the most part, we’re getting those things in place. We do family dinner every Sunday night with all the kids at his house.”

She added, “There will be [a joint house]. We want our kids to also feel really comfortable and they have both lived in their homes their whole lives, for the most part, and they each have their rooms. And we are a block away.”