Kourtney Kardashian went chill for her latest Lemme promotion. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Kourtney Kardashian looked stunning and relaxed in her Lemme promotion for Lemme Chill De-Stress gummies.

The 43-year-old media personality and socialite got comfortable for this shoot. The promotion included a short clip showing Kardashian lying down with her hands clasped over her torso.

She appeared lying on a fancy spa bed against a lavender-colored background. The subtle colors added nicely to the relaxed, dream-like feel of the promo.

Meanwhile, Kardashian was the picture of relaxation as she posed in sunglasses and a white shirt. Her hair and shirt looked slightly damp, likely from a spa treatment.

She wore her wet locks slicked back and tucked securely behind her head. Meanwhile, she paired her outfit with blue fingernail polish that matched her sunglasses.

Kardashian chose not to speak for the video, instead choosing merely to turn her head slightly to glance at the camera.

Kourtney Kardashian relaxed for Lemme promo

The peaceful vibe of the clip meshed well with the product that she was promoting. Lemme’s Chill De-Stress gummies are a new supplement Kardashian’s vitamin brand is offering.

The gummies are infused with ashwagandha, an herb that research has suggested can aid with stress relief. The timing of the promotion was also clever, as the holidays are coming up and are frequently associated with stress.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kardashian has been doubling down on her Lemme promotions in recent months. Given that her business is still fairly new, promotions are necessary to help its growth.

So far, Kardashian has remained dedicated to raising awareness for it by dropping new products, collaborating with other brands, and sharing promotions on social media. Her social media promotions appear both on her personal page and on her Lemme page.

Recently, she took to her personal page to announce the exciting news that Lemme is now available through Amazon. She paired the announcement with a photo of herself in a fringy pink top and skirt, holding a bottle of her Lemme Chill gummies.

Kardashian’s Lemme brand is still going strong between offering unique products that provide solutions to common problems and using promotional tactics.

Kardashian shared details of Milan, Italy visit

The latest episode of The Kardashians focused on Kardashian’s trip to Italy to try on wedding dresses. The trip took place in April of this year, but the episode further explored what went down during it.

Unfortunately, the trip was marred a bit because it corresponded with the start of the trial for Blac Chyna’s defamation lawsuit against the Kardashian family. Kardashian wasn’t included in the case but wasn’t very happy that the rest of her family missed her fitting.

However, Kardashian took to social media to confirm that the trip was still a success despite the circumstances. She explained that she was welcomed warmly by the luxury fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana, who designed her dress.

She shared a couple of shots of the dress which included an enormous and intricate veil. Kardashian also shared a shot of the numerous sketches that went into designing the dress.

She also threw in some sightseeing photos as she and Travis Barker enjoyed the romantic trip to Milan. In the caption, she described her dress fitting as a moment she would never forget.

The trip looked magical and stress-free, as did her recent promotion for Lemme.