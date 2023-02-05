Kourtney Kardashian rocked her glam girl energy, as her short locks were styled by the incredible Andrew Fitzsimons.

The reality star’s hair was slicked and styled back with slight waves that gave an enchanted goddess vibe.

Poosh posted a couple of images on Instagram with the caption, “It’s serving stylish + slick vibes. We tapped the ultimate hair expert @andrewfitzsimonshairto share how he styled @kourtneykardash for this goddess-emerging-from-the-water look.”

What’s a killer hairstyle without a matching face to glam it up? Kourtney’s makeup was on par, as usual, with shimmery eyeshadow, plump lips, and contour to define her lovely features.

The media personality’s outfit was just as fabulous. She sported a plunging sequined top with long sleeves that included fashionable slits up the sides so that her arms were visible from top to bottom.

This tucked into the high-waisted black suit pants–which gave an air of professionalism, power, and prestige to her look.

Kourtney accessorized her outfit with just a couple of rings, but her shiny top and her cute hairstyle did most of the talking.

Andrew was focused in on his work, but he was dressed to impress as well, with a suave haircut, gold jewelry, and an open plaid jacket.

Kourtney Kardashian promotes her brand with Travis Barker

Kourtney and Travis Barker have been married since 2022, and the two are going strong. They promoted Kourtney’s vitamin brand, Lemme, with a stunning and romantic photoshoot.

The businesswoman was simply gorgeous in a silky pink nightgown with white lace trimming. It featured a small yellow bow on the bodice to elevate the look.

She paired her look with black heels and let her dark locks sweep just over her shoulders. Travis was stunning as well in dark pants with a silver-studded belt, but his tattoos were the main highlight of his incredible look.

The two lovingly embraced, and it’s no wonder that the images were part of the “fall in love” shoot. Kourtney included in her caption, “@lemme fall in love is back in stock today at lemmelive.com.”

Kourtney Kardashian’s lips are rose-petal red

Love is in the air, and Kourtney has the looks to match it. She posted a series of photos that included a Polaroid of Kourtney applying mascara, and her lips were a bright cherry red.

The socialite included more images to boost the theme of the post, including images of rose petals, heart-themed cupcakes, and even a delicious heart-shaped pizza.

Kourtney captioned her post simply, with just a red heart emoji.

The socialite shared the series of photos with her 212 million followers, and it was flooded with thousands of comments.