Kourtney Kardashian is ready for the rodeo in blonde wig and cowgirl hat

Kourtney looked incredible in her cowgirl-inspired look. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ ImagePressAgency

Kourtney Kardashian was giving major rodeo vibes as she posed in a glittering, fringed cowgirl hat and a long blonde wig.

The reality TV star posted a series of throwback snaps of her 2019 Halloween look to Instagram.

Kourtney’s 199 million followers saw her looking fierce as she posed in the long and luscious blonde wig.

Kourtney, who recently married Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, added to the look with a pink satin blouse adorned with extensive silver fringed detailing.

The Kardashians star also rocked a cowgirl hat, which had the same stunning silver fringed detailing as her blouse.

The mother to three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, finished off the look with sultry makeup.

In the pictures, Kourtney looked incredible in a nude lip color with sparkly eyeshadow and dark eyeliner.

The pictures were throwback snaps of the costume she wore when she attended sister Kendall Jenner’s Halloween Birthday Bash back in 2019.

Kourtney’s full-body costume was complete with metallic, belted shorts.

Kourtney Kardashian launches vitamin line called Lemme

Kourtney has been hard at work recently. The businesswoman launched her new vitamin and supplement line, Lemme, earlier this week.

The day before the launch, she shared behind-the-scenes pictures from her Lemme photoshoot in which she was seen with a gray inflatable swimming pool and diving board.

She captioned the post, “@lemme tell you how much fun this whole adventure has been to create something that I am so proud of! And also just how I am beaming with excitement that @lemme launches in 15 hours!! 9am pst! ✨💜🌀”

Keeping her style a little bit edgy, the POOSH founder wore a pair of sunglasses and failed to raise a smile. She appeared to be wearing extensions, as her hair was long, though she’s been experimenting with shorter hairdos lately.

Lemme features three different products to help with energy, anxiety, and concentration

The Lemme vitamin and supplement brand features three products: Lemme Chill, Lemme Focus, and Lemme Matcha.

Lemme Matcha features vitamin B12, Organic Matcha, and Coenzyme Q10 to give the body a boost during the mid-afternoon slump.

Lemme Chill contains ashwagandha, passionflower, lemon balm, and goji berry extract to help calm stress and anxiety.

Lemme Focus has citicoline and a blend of organic lion’s mane and MCT oil to help you “concentrate and stay on task,” yet it doesn’t contain caffeine.

The products can all be found on the brand’s new website.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.