Kourtney stunned as she promoted her new product. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

She’s the eldest sibling in a family full of entrepreneurs — and now Kourtney Kardashian is promoting yet another new product.

The 43-year-old, who founded the wellness platform Poosh in 2019, has recently launched the vitamin brand Lemme, and excitingly, the products are now available on Amazon.

To celebrate her news, Kourtney shared the announcement with her social media followers — and looked incredible as she did so.

Holding a bottle of Lemme Chill, the de-stress version of the vitamin gummies, Kourtney matched the lilac label of her product to her outfit.

Trimmed with purple feathers on the cuffs and neck, Kourtney looked incredible in a pink shirt, which she left mostly unbuttoned.

She added a matching miniskirt to the look, which also had feather detailing across the hem.

The star looked incredible as she wore her hair in its usually sleek black bob style and added dark eye makeup.

Fans also caught a glimpse of her stunning wedding and engagement bands in the close-up shots, which she exchanged with husband, Travis Barker, when they got married in July.

Kourtney looked incredible in the picture. Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker show stunning Halloween outfits

Kourtney and Travis, 46, are no strangers to wearing coordinating outfits — so it’s no surprise that they had the most fun with their couple’s costumes this Halloween!

The pair looked suitably spooky in their first look, which featured the Blink-182 drummer as demon doll Chucky from the Child’s Play franchise.

Meanwhile, Kourtney looked amazing as she dressed as Tiffany — aka the Bride of Chucky.

Donning a long blonde wig for the look, Kourtney completely altered her appearance by adding a pair of green contact lenses.

Wearing a black leather jacket and dark lipstick, she even added a fake tattoo bearing her character’s husband’s name to her chest.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker as Frankenstein and his bride

For the second look, Kourtney wowed as she took on the role of the Bride of Frankenstein.

The reality star wore long, nude-colored gloves, which tied up her arms, and a floor-length smock-style white gown.

Replacing her bobbed hair, Kourtney instead donned a huge black beehive for the look, which had two white streaks traveling from her temples to the top of the wig.

She also added a chic pair of black sunglasses to prove that her character is bang-on style, even in death!

Travis looked unrecognizable as creepy Frankenstein, complete with a fake bolt through his neck and staples piercing the green-colored skin around his face.