Kourtney Kardashian on the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

One of Kourtney Kardashian‘s biggest focuses in life is maintaining her physique with an excellent workout routine.

It’s true that she follows an incredibly strict diet by avoiding sugar and gluten on a daily basis, but exercise is also a very big deal to her based on the routines she’s opened up about.

When Kourtney hits the gym for a workout, she still looks just as stunning and amazing as ever in the outfits she chooses to wear.

The gym might not be a place where too many people are focused on fashionable outfits and trendy choices, but that doesn’t seem to make a difference Kourtney.

She shared an attractive mirror selfie on her Instagram Story showing off what she recently wore at the gym while getting some exercise in.

Kourtney is making it look super easy to look good while getting in shape.

Kourtney Kardashian‘s gym outfit looks amazing

A common material people choose to wear at the gym happens to be spandex since it’s stretchy and comfortable. Kourtney subscribed to that thought process when she chose to wear a pair of spandex leggings to the gym in the Instagram Story post she shared.

The high-waisted spandex pants were pulled up high enough to hide her belly button, but low enough to show off her upper abs.

Kourtney Kardashian wears spandex outfit. Pic credit: @kourtneykardashian/Instagram

The spandex pants were tight enough to show off the curves of her thighs and legs. She added a simple black sports bra with thin spaghetti straps for coverage over her chest area.

Kourtney Kardashian dresses up for a night out

Hitting the gym is something Kourtney does on a regular basis, but she also loves spending her time going out on social outings. She rocked a gothic outfit in honor of Halloween festivities in a gorgeous photo thread.

Her outfit consisted of a mini skirt, a long-sleeved top, and a sleek pair of shoes. The miniskirt was made of shiny material with large pockets on both sides. The pockets were big enough to hold a cell phone or wallet if needed.

The boots had pointed toes and came up high enough to reach the bottom of her knees. They were also made of shiny material to go along with the skirt.

Kourtney’s top was made of mesh fabric covered in an intricate design. Underneath, it was easy to see the black bra she was wearing. She wore her hair parted on the side in a straight bob-cut hairstyle with dramatic makeup.