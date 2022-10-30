Kourtney Kardashian went full grunge for a closet mirror selfie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kourtney Kardashian may have raided her boyfriend Travis Barker’s closet yesterday for a rocker-chic mirror selfie that showed off her gorgeous curves.

The 43-year-old fashion icon looked incredible in a black pleather jacket, graphic T-shirt, and loose-fitting black pants.

She accessorized the grunge-inspired look with a pair of black sunglasses and red-rimmed Converse sneakers.

The second photo in the share showed Kourtney wearing black lipstick in a skull-covered puffer jacket next to the star of the Halloween series of slasher films, Michael Myers.

Kourtney also included pics of a drum set, red flowers, massive skeletons, and a beautiful sunset in the sequence of photos.

She captioned the share with a thought-provoking sentiment, “Comparison destroys personality.”

Kourtney has been very open lately about the weight gain she’s experienced since starting IVF treatments.

While she initially struggled with the changes, Kourtney recently shared that she’s into her “thicker body.”

Kourtney Kardashian looked fabulous in sheer top and black pleather mini skirt

Kourtney looked hauntingly beautiful earlier this month in a thigh-skimming black mini-skirt and see-through top adorned with ghostly graphics.

The stunning mother of three completed the figure-flattering look with a pair of knee-high black boots and a sleek black bra.

Kourtney’s short raven-colored hair was straightened to perfection and parted on the side.

She posed in a room surrounded by festive black and white decor, with other photos in the share showing bat-shaped pancakes, towering skeletons, and a sign reading, “until death do us part.”

She attached a simple ghost emoji with the spooky snap.

Now, let’s talk about what business ventures Kourtney and Travis have been up to these days…

Kourtney Kardashian posted steamy snap with Travis Barker to promote organic flower elixir

Kourtney shared a carousel of photos earlier this week that showed her in sexy blush lingerie with her arms wrapped around Travis’ bare shoulders.

The seductive post promoted the couple’s new Fall In Love organic flower elixir.

Kourtney wrote, “@lemme Fall In Love. Our new organic flower elixir launches now on lemmelive.com❤️Join me at 2pm pst/5pm est on IG Live to learn more about it 🌸🌷✨.”

A post shared on the brand’s Instagram Page with similar photos described the new product as having been “crafted with 8 love-boosting botanicals from around the world to open your heart and unleash your loving spirit.”

In February 2021, Travis shared a note written by Kourtney to his Instagram that read, “To lots of fun adventures. May we destroy each other completely. Love, Kourtney.”