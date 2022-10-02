Kourtney Kardashian goes glam in her underwear

Kourtney Kardashian at the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kourtney Kardashian recently shared a selfie, showing off her toned abs and curves in a nude underwear set.

Offering her fans a behind-the-scenes look at a photoshoot, the mom of three posed in front of a mirror and snapped the sultry photo.

Kardashian wore her classic black tresses in a side part as she posed with pink ruffles on her arms, a bandeau, and underwear for the mirror selfie.

The 46-year-old also wore lilac-colored eyeshadow as she “smized” for the camera.

Poosh, her wellness and lifestyle brand, used the photo to promote Kardashian’s new vitamin brand, Lemme, on Instagram.

“Gummies so delicious, you can’t believe how effective they are,” Poosh detailed on social media. “Yup – we’re talking about Kourt’s new @lemme brand.”

Kourtney Kardashian’s new vitamin brand

Digging deeper into the business world, Kourtney Kardashian recently launched Lemme, offering a unique line of vegan gummies.

Boasting no high-fructose corn syrup or artificial coloring, the brand sources beneficial ingredients like matcha and lion’s mane for its products.

Sitting down to discuss her brand in September, The Kardashians star opened up about the creative process behind Lemme.

Revealing that her husband, Travis Barker, helped her behind the scenes, Kardashian told Harper’s Bazaar, “I love his opinion, especially when it comes to the brand name, packaging, and font. He also helped to test the gummies—we basically had everyone who’s around me all the time trying them out.”

“Getting the consistency and taste of the supplements right was really important to me, as was picking the right flavors we felt matched up to what the gummy’s purpose is,” the Los Angeles native continued.

The reality star’s newlywed life

In May 2022, Kardashian tied the knot with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker after the two reportedly began dating the year before.

Often appearing inseparable in photos and public sightings, the pair delighted fans with their nuptials, later participating in a separate wedding ceremony in Italy that same month.

Since then, the newlywed couple seems to be more in love than ever, often sharing each other on their social media accounts and displaying adorable PDA.

Posting a family-themed photo dump on Instagram Friday, the famed entrepreneur shared a few intimate moments with her nearly 200 followers on the platform.

Sharing a selfie with Barker and her 10-year-old daughter Penelope Disick, Kardashian penned, “There’s just something about fall, back-to-school night, bed times, carpool mornings, tea and movies in bed, football games, pumpkins, my good morning song to wake everyone up, that makes me so happy!”

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.