Kourtney Kardashian enjoys swing in swimsuit

Kourtney Kardashian close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media



Kourtney Kardashian is embracing mother nature and celebrating Earth Day by swinging all carefree and in a swimsuit. The 43-year-old reality star, fresh from celebrating her birthday, today updated her Instagram with a gallery of photos honoring planet Earth, and fans left her over 350,000 likes in just four hours.

Kourtney’s photos see her joining the slew of celebrities marking Earth Day, from sister Kim Kardashian’s BFF Paris Hilton to supermodel Gisele Bundchen.

Kourtney Kardashian shows off swimsuit body

Posting for her 172 million followers, the new Hulu star opened with a gorgeous water-view horizon at sunset. Tagging herself in Hawaii, Kourtney also shared a shot of canoes all lined up on grass, with the third slide seeing her make her first appearance.

Shot from behind and in a freeing moment, the ex to Scott Disick showed off her super-toned body while in a backless and strappy blue swimsuit, with the camera also taking in green lawns, blue skies, and lush trees.

The gallery also included a beach snap, a river shot, plus a video of horses freely trotting around a field.

Clearly appreciating what Mother Nature has brought us, the mom of three wrote: “Love her and take care of her every day.” She opened her caption with three globe emojis.

The blue swimsuit donned was spotted on Kourtney just this week. Mogul sister Kim took to her Instagram to wish her elder sibling a happy birthday, with photos showing the twosome frolicking beaches in twinning blue swimsuits. Kim shouted Kourtney out in her caption, writing:

“Each year around the sun with you I learn and grow and evolve more because of you! Thank you for teaching me to always go for it and follow my heart even if no one else understands. They just aren’t on our growth path lol Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash! Happiness looks so good on you. I love you so much!!!”

Kourtney Kardashian keeps making headlines

Kourtney, meanwhile, continues to make headlines for her engagement to Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker amid a whirlwind romance. Kardashian remains known for her on-off years with Talentless founder Scott Disick, father to her three children, Mason, Reign, and Penelope. Rumor has it Scott won’t be invited to Kourtney and Scott’s wedding.

“Even if he was invited, he does not know that he would even attend because it would be awkward for everyone involved. That is why everyone wants to come up with a solution so this is no longer the case,” a source tells Hollywood Life.