Kourtney Kardashian at the 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

While promoting a product for her lifestyle brand Lemme, Kourtney Kardashian seductively posed in lingerie while embracing her husband, famed rock drummer Travis Barker.

Kardashian donned a mauve lingerie-style outfit highlighting her legs, shoulders, and arms.

Barker opted for a shirtless look that showed off his many tattoos, also wearing a pair of black leather pants and a matching belt with metal spikes.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star cradled Barker’s head as the newlywed couple hugged each other in the photos.

The Blink-182 drummer posed with his wife and a bottle of Lemme’s Fall In Love organic flower elixir, which uses “8 love-boosting botanicals from around the world to open your heart and unleash your loving spirit.”

Kardashian was all-smiles in the photos as she wore her traditional dark hair draped around her shoulders.

Kourtney Kardashian’s IVF experience

In a recent episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, the 43-year-old revealed to fans that she and Barker had been trying for a baby and used the help of in vitro fertilization (IVF) to conceive.

Kardashian also shared that she had experienced some weight gain throughout her journey with the medical process.

She disclosed that she underwent IVF treatments for eight months and had the support of her husband despite the changes to her body, reportedly saying on the reality show, “Having a partner who is so supportive of me and always complimenting me, no matter what, it’s just helped me to really embrace the changes and actually to the point where I love the changes now.”

Per Women’s Health, Kardashian also shared on the show that Barker would call her perfect and dismiss any complaints she had about her new weight gain, saying, “If I make one complaint, he’s like, ‘You’re perfect. You’re so fine…You’ve never been better.’”

The star’s blended family with husband Travis Barker

After Kardashian began dating Barker last year, the couple became engaged in October 2021 and later tied the knot in May 2021, with fans tuned into the pair’s infectious love story.

While Kardashian entered the marriage with three children from her previous relationship with Scott Disick, Barker has two biological kids with ex-wife and pageant star Shanna Moakler.

Celebrating her stepson’s 19th birthday in an Instagram post earlier this month, Kardashian shared family photos featuring herself, Barker, his son Landon, and two of her children, Reign and Penelope.

“Happy happy birthday @landonasherbarker,” she captioned the pictures. “I love you forever and always!”