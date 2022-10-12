Kourtney Kardashian edgy in cutout mini dress with Yris Palmer for Poosh

Kourtney Kardashian at the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

While at her recent event, reality television star Kourtney Kardashian showed off her legs in an alluring cutout mini dress.

Kardashian’s white dress hugged her curves and was accented with black-and-white lace and a glove attachment adorning one of her arms.

Posing for pictures at her Poolside with Poosh party, Kardashian styled her dark brunette tresses in a short blunt bob with a classic middle part.

She wore a choker around her neck along with a black handbag and black-and-white pumps as she modeled for photos with beauty entrepreneurs Yris Palmer and Sevana Petrosian. Kardashian also paired the look with a pair of stylish black shades.

The California native attended her annual Poolside with Poosh event, which featured celebrity guests lounging by the pool and grabbing drinks at the cocktail bar.

Supporting her younger sister’s business, Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila was poured for guests at the party, which was also attended by Kris Jenner, Miranda Kerr, and Charli D’Amelio.

Kourtney Kardashian’s Lifestyle Brands

Since launching Poosh in 2019, Kardashian has been seeing her lifestyle brand reach new heights. Offering blog posts related to health and wellness, Poosh also grants fans access to a range of skincare, fitness and superfood products.

This past September, Kardashian officially launched Lemme, a new line of gummy vitamins.

Featuring wholesome ingredients like organic matcha, ashwagandha, and lion’s mane, The Kardashians star hopes that her supporters can get excited about her new products.

“After years of struggling to find the right supplements, I embarked on a journey to create science-backed products that you would legitimately look forward to taking everyday,” the 43-year-old shared in a press release.

Kardashian has reportedly been collaborating with a group of scientists to ensure that Lemme’s products contain high-quality elements.

The reality star’s IVF journey

Kardashian has been candid with fans about her journey with in-vitro fertilization (IVF) and trying to conceive a child with Travis Barker, who she wed this past May.

Per Page Six, she revealed on a recent episode of The Kardashians that she had gained weight after undergoing IVF treatments for eight months. “It’s taken me a lot to get me to the place of feeling really comfortable and happy with the changes,” she shared with fans.

Gushing about Barker, she also shared how the Blink-182 drummer supported her the entire way, saying, “Having a partner who is so supportive of me and always complimenting me, no matter what, it’s just helped me to really embrace the changes and actually to the point where I love the changes now.”

Adding that she’s “so into” her new body, Kardashian seemingly referred to her past relationship with Scott Disick, continuing, “I used to always say this: When I’m super skinny, just know I’m not happy. … Not about eating. Not about staying at a certain weight. But, like, just in toxic relationships.”