Kourtney Kardashian treated her followers to a series of golden hour photos this week as she advertised Lemme Matcha gummies.

The entrepreneur and eldest of the Kardashian sisters wore the unusual combo of a royal blue knitted cardigan over a sexy sheer black lace dress that was split at the sides.

On her feet, she wore calf-length stockings and a pair of purple leather multi-strap platform heels.

Kourtney knelt on the floor in a series of sultry poses and posed with the matcha green gummies from her wellness supplement brand.

She wore her black bobbed hair in a blunt style, with the ends flicking out gently as she closed her eyes against the golden hour sunshine.

She shared the carousel of photos with her 213 million followers and wrote, “gummies at golden hour 🤷🏻‍♀️ usually about the time I need my @lemme matcha 🍵.”

So far, Kourtney’s Lemme range has been a sell-out success; but she may have a few followers questioning her latest launch, Lemme Purr, which is advertised as ‘vaginal health gummies.’

Kourtney Kardashian launches Lemme Purr

Kourtney took to Instagram this week and shared another set of photos, posing with a cat and wearing a full-length black leather coat while she told her followers about the benefits of Lemme Purr.

She wrote, “So happy and purrrrrfect there was so much excitement around @lemme Purr which was our top gummy launch so far! I have been hearing about the importance of having healthy vaginal pH levels from doctors forever. There are so many different things that can affect natural pH– stress, some foods we eat, soaps, sex and even antibiotics (just to name a few).”

However, her followers didn’t seem so sure of her claims, with many of the comments discrediting the product and saying there was no science behind the formula or that women even need a vaginal health product like this.

One wrote, “Please stop buying health products from billionaire reality stars, you are being duped,” while another chimed in, “Sorry Kourtney. So not interested.”

Pic credit: @kourtneykardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker go on a Utah retreat

Kourtney seems unbothered whether or not Lemme Purr is a flop or not, as last week she spent Valentine’s Day on vacation with her husband, Travis Barker.

The pair visited the luxury 5-star resort of Amangiri, situated in the Utah desert. The hotel costs around $2000 per night and is recognizable for its minimalist style and contemporary architecture.

Kourtney shared a carousel of images and videos from their trip, stating that they were “snowed in” by the light flurry that fell while they were away.

Her video clips showed a luxury room with rose petals on the bed spelling out ‘K T’ with stunning views of the Utah mountains.

It looks like the couple spent their time relaxing, enjoying romantic meals, and even playing a wine-fuelled game of Connect 4!