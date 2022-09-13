Kourtney Kardashian Barker in skintight bodysuit at Tommy Hilfiger NYFW

Kourtney Kardashian looks incredible at Tommy Hilfiger Runway Show. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Kourtney Kardashian Barker looks incredible in a skintight bodysuit at the Tommy Hilfiger runway show for New York Fashion Week.

Arm and arm with new hubby Travis Barker, the reality star looked amazing in a head-to-toe Tommy Hilfiger look that came straight off the runway.

Wearing a skintight catsuit from the Tommy Factory New York Fall 2022, Kourtney looked as good as ever while sitting in the front row with her musician husband at the event that closed out week one of New York Fashion Week.

The couple was joined at the front row of the luxury brand’s fashion show by Travis’s daughter Alabama Barker, Kourtney’s mom Kris Jenner, and her boyfriend Corey Gamble.

Kourtney’s stylists Chloe & Chenelle Delgadillo did an excellent job on her outfit by putting her in an edgy black and grey catsuit, black gloves, high heels, and matching sunglasses.

The Poosh founder also wore her hair in a slick back ponytail and carried a black clutch purse to keep up with her new rock-n-roll aesthetic.

Kourtney and Travis show PDA at NYFW

Travis also looked fantastic, wearing an oversize Tommy Hilfiger puffer jacket with a vibrant black, white, and red pattern.

He swapped out wearing a shirt for chunky silver necklaces that showed off his tattooed body.

The Blink 182 drummer paired his look with low-rise black jeans and a pair of black sunglasses to match his wife.

Kourtney took to Instagram to show off her rockin’ look, captioning the post, “Fall in love with your eyes closed.”

Her husband commented back with a sweet reply, “I fall in love with you every day.”

Travis Barker comments on Kourtney’s IG post. Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/ Instagram

They also made sure to pack on the PDA in real life and on social media.

The newlyweds were seen cuddling and kissing while sitting in the front row at the Tommy Hilfiger runway show before Travis’s guest performance.

Travis Barkers plays a surprise set

It all makes sense that ‘Kravis’ looked like they were ready to rock, considering Travis surprised fans by playing a unique set.

To make things interesting, Barker was pulled up from his front row seat by a runway model and brought up to the stage.

The famous drummer took off his oversized puffy jacket to reveal his shirtless body for a drum solo to close out the night.

Travis seemed to be proud of his performance by posting a highlight video of his performance on his Instagram Story for fans to see.