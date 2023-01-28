Kourtney Kardashian has love for Travis Barker, and she doesn’t care who sees it.

The Lemme founder celebrated the restocking of her product, Lemme Fall in Love, by sharing a jam-packed carousel of her and Travis behind-the-scenes at a shoot.

She posted the images on her Instagram, where she has amassed 211 million followers.

Fans rewarded Kourtney with 2.4 million likes and countless comments, most of them positive.

The photoshoot, shown on IG, was for Lemme Fall in Love, and the newlyweds behaved according to the theme. Public displays of affection have also been a theme in Kourtney and Travis’ whirlwind romance.

The PDA between Kourtney and Travis didn’t appear like it was just for show either; the couple looked genuinely happy to be together.

Kourtney Kardashian celebrates Lemme Fall in Love with Travis Barker

In the first image, Kourtney had her back facing the camera and her arms around Travis. She rocked a pink nightgown with a very short hem and lace lining the bottom. Kourtney paired the silk nightgown with black stilettos, turning up the bombshell vibes.

Meanwhile, Travis had his arms around Kourtney, wearing no shirt and sporting black pants.

In the background, assistants and photographers gathered to capture the perfect shot.

The second picture featured Travis resting his head on Kourtney while they lounged on a black couch.

The third slide was quite similar, although it showed the couple from a more zoomed-out perspective.

The final shots showed the lovers in a sweet embrace, once again, as they proudly displayed their love for the cameras.

Kourtney provided some context in a caption accompanying the shoot.

Her caption read, “i ❤️ these bts photographs from our @lemme fall in love shoot. @lemme fall in love is back in stock today at lemmelive.com❤️.”

Kourtney Kardashian’s latest Lemme launch

Kourtney Kardashian launched her Lemme supplements line in September. Since then, she has rapidly expanded her brand.

The latest launch was Lemme Fall In Love. This product was different than other items from Lemme because it was an elixir.

A recent post from the Lemme Instagram shared a video with all the ingredients in the product.

A caption for the informative clip read, in part, “Our proprietary blend was carefully crafted with botanicals from around the world to balance your body and mind.”

Then, the company listed the ingredients and benefits. Ingredients include Organic Ginger Root, Damiana Leaf, Linden Flower, and Honeysuckle Flower. Benefits included supporting heart health, circulation, and love, as well as improving happiness, excitement, and relaxation.

The elixir retails for $20 on the Lemme website.